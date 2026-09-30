INDIA Bloc Agrees On 6-Point Plan; Kharge Says, ‘Will Seek Time From President’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom INDIA bloc met; discussed Election Commission, voter list strategy.

Leaders will seek President's appointment, voice electoral concerns.

The INDIA bloc on Wednesday discussed its strategy over the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at a meeting in Delhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the meeting lasted around three-and-a-half hours, with leaders agreeing to jointly pursue the issue. Some leaders joined virtually, while Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also shared their views. Kharge said Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and other leaders put forward suggestions, with the alliance agreeing on a series of joint programmes.

‘Save Democracy’ March From October 2-8

Kharge said the INDIA bloc will hold ‘Save Democracy’ marches across the country from October 2 to 8. District-level marches and demonstrations will be organised during the week, with opposition leaders and workers expected to participate.

He said the campaign will seek to raise public awareness about issues concerning the electoral process, voter lists and democratic rights. Organisations working on democratic issues have also been invited to participate.

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Opposition MPs To March To EC

On October 6, opposition MPs will march to the Election Commission’s office, Kharge said. He explained that the date was finalised after discussions on MPs’ availability.

The INDIA bloc has also raised demands concerning Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alongside its concerns over SIR, electoral rolls and transparency in the election process. Leaders discussed a joint strategy to take these issues forward.

Leaders To Seek President’s Appointment

Kharge said Opposition leaders will seek an appointment with the President of India in the second week of October. They plan to submit a representation outlining their concerns over the electoral process, voter lists and what they describe as constitutional hurdles.

The alliance is also planning five major rallies, with dates and venues to be announced later.

Kharge Targets Modi, Shah

Following the meeting, Kharge alleged that the Election Commission was being used as a “puppet” and attributed this to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has previously called for CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation and accused him of acting at the government’s behest.

The allegations are part of the Opposition’s broader campaign against the Election Commission and the SIR exercise.

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