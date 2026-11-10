India on Tuesday expressed concern over reports that Chinese nationals were filming impoverished neighbourhoods in Bangladesh and presenting the footage as scenes from New Delhi. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed attempts to portray a distorted picture of any country "unfortunate" and urged the concerned authorities to take action.

Responding to a question during his biweekly media briefing, Jaiswal said such efforts to misrepresent locations undermine the credibility of those involved.

"We have seen media reports in this regard. Such efforts to present a distorted picture of any country is unfortunate, I would say," he said.

India Calls For Action Over Dhaka-Delhi Misrepresentation

Referring to reports alleging that foreign nationals were being engaged to portray Dhaka as Delhi, Jaiswal said spreading false narratives only damages the credibility of those undertaking and filming such activities.

"Insofar as efforts to buy foreign elements to portray Dhaka as Delhi are concerned, peddling of false narratives only undermines the credibility of those who are undertaking such actions and those who are filming them," he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Chinese vloggers reportedly livestreaming from slums in Dhaka, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We have seen media reports in this regard. Such efforts to present a distorted picture of any country are unfortunate. Insofar as efforts to buy foreign elements to portray Dhaka as Delhi are concerned, the peddling of false narratives only undermines the credibility of those who are undertaking such actions and those who are behind them. And I would urge the authorities concerned to take action against such people." — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2026

He also urged the authorities concerned to take action over the reported activities.

"And I would urge that authorities concerned must take action against such a report," Jaiswal added.

Bangladesh Report Claims Chinese Vloggers Filmed Dhaka Neighbourhoods

The remarks came after an investigative report by Bangladesh's Prothom Alo alleged that around 150 Chinese nationals had been documenting impoverished neighbourhoods in Dhaka and broadcasting the footage on digital platforms while claiming that the locations were in New Delhi.

According to the report, Chinese vloggers were filming in areas including Tekpara and Uttara, portraying the neighbourhoods as parts of the Indian capital and making derogatory remarks about the living conditions and residents.

In one instance, a Chinese national identified as 'Mianmian' livestreamed from Sector 12 in Uttara on November 1, claiming that the location was New Delhi and criticising its infrastructure and living conditions.

"This is New Delhi. Their homes are extremely dirty. There isn't even a fan inside the tin-roofed houses. This place is quite underdeveloped, dirty and unhygienic, and the law-and-order situation is poor," Prothom Alo quoted her as saying.

Chinese Vloggers Make Derogatory Remarks About Residents

In another instance, an individual identified as 'Wang Wei' was reportedly seen filming tea vendors in Tekpara and making disparaging remarks about the tea consumed by local residents.

"Look, they are drinking tea. Do you know what kind of tea this is? This is cow urine tea. They drink cow urine tea," the newspaper quoted the individual as saying.

The report said the livestreams were being broadcast on digital platforms, including WeChat and Douyin. It also flagged concerns among residents over filming crews entering homes, kitchens and other private spaces without prior permission, as per ANI news agency.

Local Facilitators Paid To Assist Filming Crews

According to Prothom Alo, local facilitators were helping the foreign nationals navigate the neighbourhoods and were reportedly being paid between 700 and 800 Bangladeshi taka per day.

The report further said local police authorities had acknowledged observing foreign nationals filming in the Uttara area. However, the reasons behind the reported activities remained under review.