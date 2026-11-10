Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karnataka BJP president accused Congress government of excessive advertisement spending.

Government spent ₹473 crore on publicity, neglecting essential public services.

Vijayendra highlighted issues like poor roads, unemployment, and farmer distress.

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday accused the Congress government in the state of spending Rs 473 crore on advertisements over the past three years while neglecting development and public welfare.

He alleged that the government was spending more than Rs 43 lakh every day on publicity instead of addressing pressing concerns such as deteriorating roads, unemployment, farmers' distress and pending payments to contractors.

In a post on X, citing media reports, Vijayendra launched a sharp attack on the state government, saying: "Development zero, publicity hero! The Congress government in Karnataka has reportedly blown a staggering Rs 473 crore on advertisements in just three years. That is more than Rs 43 lakh every single day -- not for building roads, creating jobs or supporting farmers, but for projecting its own image."

Vijayendra Targets Congress Govt Over Publicity Spending

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress government had mastered the art of publicity while failing on the governance front. He pointed to rising milk prices, bus fares, electricity charges and the cost of essential services.

"Farmers are battling uncertainty, drought and financial distress, our youth are struggling to find employment, Bengaluru's roads are crumbling, and contractors are desperately waiting for their legitimate pending payments," he said.

Vijayendra also questioned the implementation of the Congress government's five guarantee schemes, alleging that they were facing financial and implementation challenges.

"Instead of ensuring timely delivery and addressing people's concerns, the government appears more interested in advertising its promises than fulfilling them," he said.

'People Want Better Roads, Jobs, Not CM's Photos'

Alleging that the government cited financial constraints when it came to development but faced no such constraints for publicity, the BJP chief questioned whether this was what the people of Karnataka had voted for.

"People are not asking for the Chief Minister's photograph on every newspaper page. They are asking for better roads, affordable living, employment for their children, timely payments to contractors and genuine support for farmers," he said.

A government should be judged by the quality of life it delivers to people and not by the number of advertisements it publishes, Vijayendra added.

Describing the Congress government's model of governance as "publicity without performance, promises without delivery and excuses without accountability", he said public money should be spent on public welfare rather than political self-promotion.

"The people of Karnataka need a government that works on the ground, not one that merely advertises itself in the media," he said.