Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netanyahu daily urges Trump for renewed military action against Iran.

Trump sees unlikely strikes, regional leaders push for diplomacy.

Interim deal faces hurdles over sanctions, Iran's uranium stockpile.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been calling US President Donald Trump “every day” to push for a resumption of military action against Iran, according to a person briefed on discussions between the two sides.

“Those who don’t want a war within the White House and outside have been trying to combat that,” the person said, adding that regional leaders have been urging Trump not to escalate the conflict and instead prioritise negotiations.

Another person familiar with the situation in Israel said Netanyahu wanted military action against Iran to resume but there was currently no “push” to persuade Trump to launch a fresh offensive, Financial Times reported.

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The comments came as Trump said there was “positive momentum” towards ending the Iran war, adding that renewed US strikes on the Islamic Republic now “seems to be quite unlikely”.

Trump Says Fresh Iran Strikes Unlikely

Trump made the remarks after talks with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, whose government has been leading regional efforts to broker an interim agreement between the warring sides.

“We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict, and will ensure that America’s interests are at all times protected,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He said Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and other countries preferred maintaining the current status quo. Trump added that the US was “locked and loaded and ready to go”, but said renewed military action against Iran “at this point” appeared unlikely.

A diplomat briefed on the talks described the meeting between Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Sheikh Mohammed as “positive”, saying there was agreement that diplomacy was the preferred way forward.

Regional Leaders Urge Trump To Choose Diplomacy

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are among the leaders who have spoken with Trump in recent days, according to people briefed on the calls.

The leaders have sought to persuade Trump to give diplomacy more time and hold off on fresh strikes, amid concerns that the US could resume military action following the midterm elections.

Arab and Muslim leaders fear that renewed escalation could plunge the region into a deeper crisis and trigger a severe Iranian response against their own countries.

Netanyahu Wants Military Action To Resume

The reported lobbying by Netanyahu comes as Israel remains keen on renewed US-Israeli military action against Iran.

A person familiar with the discussions said Netanyahu has been repeatedly pressing Trump to resume the war, while those opposed to escalation within and outside the White House have sought to counter those efforts.

“The regional leaders are telling him not to escalate and prioritise negotiations,” the person said.

Another person familiar with the situation in Israel said Netanyahu wanted military action against Iran to resume but there was currently no “push” to persuade Trump to do so.

The White House declined to comment.

Gulf States Push For Political Solution

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said the priority should remain diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a more sustainable regional balance.

“It is perhaps too early to fully assess the impact of the US midterm elections on Washington’s approach towards Iran,” Gargash said, adding that he hoped the outcome would reinforce efforts to pursue diplomatic solutions for lasting peace and stability in the Gulf.

Iran Warns Of Wider Retaliation

Iran has warned that it is prepared to respond to any attack. Tehran has also threatened to target undersea cables and data centres in the region and expand the conflict beyond the Middle East.

Concerns over renewed hostilities have grown as mediators struggled for weeks to break a deadlock over a proposed interim agreement.

The two sides have been working with mediators on a proposal based on a seven-day plan presented by Tehran in September, which Trump rejected.

What Is Holding Up The Interim Deal?

Under the proposal, Iran would allow shipping to move freely through the Strait of Hormuz if the US lifted its blockade on Iranian ports, allowed Tehran to export oil and granted access to some of its frozen overseas assets. The sides would then resume negotiations on a broader agreement.

However, key disagreements remain over the sequencing of the measures and the fate of Iran’s reported 440 kg stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

The US wants Iran to allow International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to visit its main nuclear facilities and transfer the stockpile offshore. Iranian officials have publicly rejected such a move.

The stockpile is believed to remain beneath the rubble of nuclear facilities targeted by the US during last year’s 12-day conflict.