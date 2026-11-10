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English NewsNews‘Fabricated And Malicious’: India Rejects Allegations Against Doval In Pannun’s US Lawsuit

‘Fabricated And Malicious’: India Rejects Allegations Against Doval In Pannun’s US Lawsuit

India has dismissed as fabricated allegations against Ajit Doval and former R&AW chief Samant Goel in Pannun's US lawsuit. Washington confirmed serving court summonses through diplomatic channels.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 10 Nov 2026 10:04 PM (IST)
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  • US clarified delivery, not endorsing claims or validity.

India has rejected allegations against National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Samant Goel in a civil lawsuit filed by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in a US court. Describing the accusations as “fabricated and malicious”, New Delhi also dismissed the lawsuit as frivolous. The response came after the US State Department confirmed that it had formally delivered court summonses to Indian officials through diplomatic channels, linking the case to an alleged conspiracy to assassinate Pannun.

India Rejects Allegations

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India rejected the allegations against its senior officials as well as the lawsuit.

“A request for serving of judicial documents in India can only be routed through India's designated central authority, that is the Ministry of Law and Justice,” he said during a regular media briefing on Tuesday.

The US State Department said the summonses were delivered to the Indian Embassy in Washington DC on October 9 through diplomatic channels. The accompanying diplomatic note was signed on September 30.

Pannun, legal counsel for the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has filed the lawsuit seeking damages over an alleged plot to assassinate him. He has accused Indian officials of orchestrating the conspiracy.

SFJ is banned in India, while Pannun is wanted by Indian investigative agencies in connection with several terror-related charges.

Also Read: ‘False Narratives’: India Flags Reports Of Chinese Nationals Portraying Dhaka As Delhi, Urges Action

US Clarifies Its Position

In November 2023, US federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with working alongside an Indian government employee in an alleged plot to kill Pannun in New York. The plot was foiled.

The State Department's diplomatic note said it had no discretion in carrying out the District Court's request under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA).

However, it clarified that transmitting the summonses did not indicate the US government's position on whether the plaintiffs had met the statutory requirements of the Act. Nor did it reflect any view on the defendants' status, the validity of the service of documents or the merits of the claims and defences.

The note also stated that any jurisdictional objections or other defences, including claims of sovereign immunity, must be raised before the court hearing the case. It advised the Indian officials to consult a US attorney.

The US government further clarified that it was not a party to the lawsuit and could not represent any of the parties involved.

Also Read: India Declines To Comment On Sheikh Hasina’s Passport Bid, Says Travel Document Is Needed

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 10 Nov 2026 10:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
MEA Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Pannun US Lawsuit
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