Netanyahu Faces Fresh Challenge As Eisenkot Joins Hands With Four Opposition Leaders

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eisenkot received mandate to form government, with 28 days.

Israel’s political deadlock has taken a new turn after former military chief and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot reached an agreement with four prominent opposition figures on key parliamentary positions. The deal, struck ahead of the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset, brings Eisenkot together with Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan, Avigdor Lieberman and Yair Lapid. Eisenkot said he was committed to forming a national emergency government as soon as possible, in a bid to remove Benjamin Netanyahu from power.

Key Knesset Posts Agreed

In a post on X, Eisenkot said the agreement would keep the Knesset functioning smoothly during government formation talks.

Former minister Matan Kahana has been proposed as Speaker. Avigdor Lieberman is the candidate to head the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee, Roy Folkman the House Committee, and Liran Avisar Ben-Horin the Finance Committee.

The appointments will be discussed this week, with a final list due before parliament on Wednesday. Some special committees will be announced later. Lapid has confirmed meeting Eisenkot and reiterated the need for coordination and an emergency government.

President Isaac Herzog gave Eisenkot the first opportunity to form a government on November 8, after the October 27 election produced no clear majority.

28 Days To Form Government

The President’s Office said 67 of the Knesset’s 120 members recommended Eisenkot, including representatives of two Arab-led parties. Netanyahu received 46 recommendations, while seven lawmakers nominated neither.

Eisenkot has 28 days to form a government, with a possible 14-day extension from Herzog. Despite receiving the mandate, becoming prime minister will not be straightforward.

Also Read: Eisenkot Bloc Reaches Deal On Key Knesset Posts, Matan Kahana Set To Be Speaker, Lieberman To Head Key Panel

Opposition Needs Outside Support

A majority requires 61 seats. Eisenkot’s four-party bloc holds 48, including 21 for Yashar, the second-largest party. Netanyahu’s Likud has 27 seats, the most of any single party, while his religious-nationalist bloc has 53.

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