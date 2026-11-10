Chhath Puja 2026: Delhi Govt Announces Public Holiday On November 16

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi declared November 16, 2026, holiday for Chhath Puja.

CM reviewed arrangements for over 1,400 Chhath ghats.

New 11-km Chhath ghat developed along Munak Canal.

Lieutenant Governor reviewed DDA preparations, ensured free spaces.

The Delhi government has declared November 16, 2026 (Monday), a public holiday across all government offices, autonomous bodies and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in the national capital on account of Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi, popularly known as Chhath Puja.

According to an official order, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved the holiday for all government offices, autonomous bodies and PSUs in Delhi.

"The Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to declare 16 November, 2026 (Monday) to be a holiday in all government offices, autonomous bodies and Public Sector Undertakings, on account of Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja)," the order stated.

The announcement comes as the Delhi government intensifies preparations for the four-day Chhath Puja festival, which begins on November 13.

Delhi Prepares Over 1,400 Ghats For Chhath Puja

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has described Chhath as more than a religious festival, calling it a symbol of Delhi's social and cultural unity. She said the government wants devotees observing the fast and visitors to celebrate the occasion with faith, respect and peace of mind.

Gupta recently chaired a high-level meeting to review preparations and instructed officials to prioritise the convenience, safety and cleanliness of devotees.

More than 1,400 ghats are being prepared across Delhi this year, compared with 1,326 last year. The arrangements include changing rooms for women, CCTV cameras at major ghats, adequate lighting, tents and round-the-clock cleaning facilities.

The chief minister has also directed officials to ensure that large and medium-sized ghats have adequately covered tents to protect devotees from the winter chill.

Delhi To Get 11-Km Chhath Ghat Along Munak Canal

A major highlight of this year's celebrations will be an 11-km-long ghat being developed along the Munak canal. Described as Delhi's longest Chhath ghat, it will stretch from the Outer Ring Road to Inderlok.

The facility will have steps on both sides and a concrete road to provide convenient access to devotees visiting to offer prayers.

Gupta said BJP national president Nitin Nabin is scheduled to inaugurate the ghat on November 12.

LG Reviews Chhath Puja Arrangements

On November 6, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu reviewed the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) preparations for Chhath Puja along with its vice-chairman and other senior officials.

According to an official release, the LG directed the DDA to provide spaces and ponds on the Yamuna floodplain, as well as public spaces and parks under its jurisdiction, free of cost for Chhath celebrations.

He also instructed officials to ensure that the locations are thoroughly cleaned and prepared before being handed over to devotees, with adequate lighting arrangements.

Sandhu stressed that allotments should be made transparently, taking into account local requirements, past usage and demand from devotees, particularly those from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The LG further directed the DDA to deploy designated staff to assist devotees and coordinate with relevant Delhi government departments and agencies, including the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Officials have also been asked to ensure that the sites are cleaned and restored after the Chhath Puja celebrations conclude.