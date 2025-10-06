Hyderabad Cops Begin Probe As Foreign Tourist 'Verbally Harassed' Near Charminar

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsHyderabad Cops Begin Probe As Foreign Tourist 'Verbally Harassed' Near Charminar

The city police on Monday said they were verifying the matter, as preliminary inquiry found that the video is around three years old.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An old video showing a foreign woman tourist being "verbally harassed" by a youth near the historic Charminar here has gone viral, prompting a police investigation.

In the video, a member of a group is seen passing a slur at the woman walking by. A man with the tourist is then seen approaching the group and warning, "Sir, you should be careful about what you say, because people can hear you. Be careful." According to a police official, it is a three-year-old clip, which has gone viral on social media recently.

"We are verifying and working with the IT cell, and we'll take appropriate action after verifying it," he said.

No specific complaint was lodged and no case has been registered so far in this regard.

Netizens requested the police to take strict action against those involved in the act.

The Hyderabad City Police, in a post on X, said "the matter has been brought to the notice of SHO Charminar, and necessary action is being initiated accordingly." 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
