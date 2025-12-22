Gujarat Student Alleges Forced Recruitment Into Russian Army, Sends SOS Video From Ukraine

A young student from Gujarat’s Morbi district has issued a serious warning from Russia, alleging that he was falsely implicated in a drug case and forcibly recruited into the Russian army. In a video released after he was captured in Ukraine, the student not only appealed to the Indian government for help but also urged Indian youths planning to go to Russia to remain extremely cautious.

Who is the Student and What is the Case?

The student has been identified as Sahil Mohammad Hussain, a resident of Morbi, Gujarat. He travelled to Russia in 2024 on a student visa to pursue higher education. Alongside his studies, Sahil was working part-time with a courier company. During this period, he claims, Russian police framed him in a false drug-related case.

Allegation of Forced Army Recruitment

According to Sahil, Russian police and prison authorities offered him a deal: if he agreed to join the Russian army, the drug charges against him would be dropped. Left with no other option, he accepted the proposal. He alleged that after just 15 days of training, he was sent directly to the war zone.

Surrendered Upon Reaching the Frontline

In the video message, Sahil said that as soon as he reached the Ukraine frontline, he immediately surrendered to the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian forces later recorded his video and sent it to his mother to spread awareness in India about the situation.

Emotional Appeal to the Indian Government

Currently in Ukrainian custody, Sahil said in his message, “I am extremely distressed and do not know what will happen next. I request all young people planning to come to Russia to be very careful. Many are trapped here in false drug cases.”

He also appealed directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government, saying that since President Vladimir Putin recently visited India, diplomatic efforts should be made to ensure his safe return home.

Sahil’s mother has filed a petition in a Delhi court seeking her son’s safe return to India. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for February. The family maintains that Sahil was deceived and pressured into joining the Russian army.

Claim of Hundreds Trapped Similarly

In another video, Sahil claimed that at least 700 people in Russia have been jailed in false drug cases and then given the option to join the army. “I have committed no crime. I took this decision only to escape the case,” he said.

Government Of India’s Response

On December 5, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the Indian government is actively working to secure the release of Indian nationals who joined the Russian army. He confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised the issue with President Vladimir Putin and that discussions are ongoing to ensure their early release.

Strong Warning for Indian Citizens

The Foreign Secretary also issued a clear warning, advising Indian citizens to stay away from any offers to join the Russian army. He said the government is seeing multiple cases where people are getting trapped abroad and later appealing for help to return to India.

