Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsGujarat Student Alleges Forced Recruitment Into Russian Army, Sends SOS Video From Ukraine

Gujarat Student Alleges Forced Recruitment Into Russian Army, Sends SOS Video From Ukraine

A Gujarat student studying in Russia alleges he was falsely trapped in a drug case and forced to join the Russian army. He now appeals to the Indian government for safe return.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 08:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A young student from Gujarat’s Morbi district has issued a serious warning from Russia, alleging that he was falsely implicated in a drug case and forcibly recruited into the Russian army. In a video released after he was captured in Ukraine, the student not only appealed to the Indian government for help but also urged Indian youths planning to go to Russia to remain extremely cautious. 

Who is the Student and What is the Case? 

The student has been identified as Sahil Mohammad Hussain, a resident of Morbi, Gujarat. He travelled to Russia in 2024 on a student visa to pursue higher education. Alongside his studies, Sahil was working part-time with a courier company. During this period, he claims, Russian police framed him in a false drug-related case. 

Allegation of Forced Army Recruitment 

According to Sahil, Russian police and prison authorities offered him a deal: if he agreed to join the Russian army, the drug charges against him would be dropped. Left with no other option, he accepted the proposal. He alleged that after just 15 days of training, he was sent directly to the war zone. 

Surrendered Upon Reaching the Frontline 

In the video message, Sahil said that as soon as he reached the Ukraine frontline, he immediately surrendered to the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian forces later recorded his video and sent it to his mother to spread awareness in India about the situation. 

Emotional Appeal to the Indian Government 

Currently in Ukrainian custody, Sahil said in his message, “I am extremely distressed and do not know what will happen next. I request all young people planning to come to Russia to be very careful. Many are trapped here in false drug cases.” 

He also appealed directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government, saying that since President Vladimir Putin recently visited India, diplomatic efforts should be made to ensure his safe return home. 

Sahil’s mother has filed a petition in a Delhi court seeking her son’s safe return to India. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for February. The family maintains that Sahil was deceived and pressured into joining the Russian army. 

Claim of Hundreds Trapped Similarly 

In another video, Sahil claimed that at least 700 people in Russia have been jailed in false drug cases and then given the option to join the army. “I have committed no crime. I took this decision only to escape the case,” he said. 

Government Of India’s Response 

On December 5, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the Indian government is actively working to secure the release of Indian nationals who joined the Russian army. He confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised the issue with President Vladimir Putin and that discussions are ongoing to ensure their early release. 

Strong Warning for Indian Citizens 

The Foreign Secretary also issued a clear warning, advising Indian citizens to stay away from any offers to join the Russian army. He said the government is seeing multiple cases where people are getting trapped abroad and later appealing for help to return to India. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 22 Dec 2025 08:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News India News Indian Student Forced Recruitment Into Russian Army
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files After Backlash, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
News
‘Stop Spreading Lies’: Centre Says Over 90% Of Aravalli Region Remains Protected
‘Stop Spreading Lies’: Centre Says Over 90% Of Aravalli Region Remains Protected
News
MEA Dismisses ‘Misleading’ Reports' Of Security Breach At Bangladesh High Commission
MEA Dismisses ‘Misleading Reports' Of Security Breach At Bangladesh High Commission
India
VB-G RAM G Bill Gets President’s Assent, New Rural Jobs Law In Force
VB-G RAM G Bill Gets President’s Assent, New Rural Jobs Law In Force
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Snowfall in Ladakh, Nora Fatehi Injured in Car Crash, Protests and ED Action Make Headlines
UP BJP Steps Up 2027 Poll Preparations as New State Chief Pankaj Chaudhary Holds Key Meetings
Dense Fog Grips North India, Visibility Drops Across UP and Delhi-NCR; Snowfall Likely in Hills
UP Police Crackdown: Multiple Encounters Across Ballia, Saharanpur and Bulandshahr Under Operation Langda
Heavy Snowfall Continues in J&K and Ladakh, IMD Warns of More Snow in Next 24 Hours
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget