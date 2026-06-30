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English NewsNewsIndiaAyodhya Ram Temple Donation Scam: SBI Flagged Irregularities Three Months Before Alleged Theft

Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Scam: SBI Flagged Irregularities Three Months Before Alleged Theft

The bank reportedly recommended replacing cash-counting staff, but the employees were not changed.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • SBI flagged donation irregularities, recommended replacing cash counting staff.
  • Recommendation was ignored; suspicious staff continued handling temple donations.
  • Probe widened, Trust officials questioned; SIT examines lapses, finances.

The investigation into the alleged embezzlement of devotees' offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has taken a fresh turn, with a media report claiming that the State Bank of India (SBI) had flagged suspected irregularities in the donation collection process nearly three months before the alleged scam surfaced.

According to an NDTV report, the bank had recommended replacing the staff responsible for counting cash from the temple's donation boxes after suspecting possible discrepancies. However, the employees allegedly continued in their roles despite the recommendation.

The latest revelation has intensified scrutiny of the donation management system, with investigators now examining why preventive action was not taken despite the reported warning.

SBI Allegedly Raised Concerns Before Scam Surfaced

According to the report, devotees' donations were being counted and deposited into bank accounts by designated staff members when the alleged irregularities occurred.

Following its internal assessment, SBI is said to have recommended replacing the cash-counting personnel after suspecting that money from the donation boxes could be going missing.

The report further stated that the outsourcing agency responsible for deploying the staff had initiated the process of replacing the employees, but the move was never implemented.

ALSO READ | UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Not Allowed To Visit Ram Temple, Placed Under House Arrest

Questions Raised Over Delay in Action

Media reports have claimed that some officials associated with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust opposed the proposed replacement of the staff.

As a result, the employees under suspicion allegedly continued handling the donation counting process.

Investigators are now expected to examine why no action was taken despite the reported warning and whether the delay contributed to the alleged embezzlement.

Probe Expands as Investigators Question Trust Officials

The investigation has widened, with several individuals associated with the Ram Temple Trust being questioned.

According to reports, the statement of former Trust General Secretary Champat Rai has been recorded as part of the ongoing probe. Notices have also reportedly been issued to other individuals connected to the case.

Officials are investigating the duration of the alleged irregularities and whether additional people were involved in the suspected diversion of devotees' offerings.

ALSO READ | Champat Rai Questioned By Police As Ayodhya Ram Temple Offerings Probe Deepens

SIT Examines Security Lapses and Donation Process

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is also examining alleged security lapses and procedural violations in the handling of temple donations.

According to media reports, investigators have identified weaknesses in the monitoring of the counting and deposit process, which may have been exploited.

So far, several accused have been arrested, FIRs have been registered, and investigators are examining financial transactions involving crores of rupees as they attempt to trace the alleged money trail.

Before You Go

Ayodhya Donation Theft Probe: Police Seeks Court Approval to Question Ayodhya Donation Theft Accused in Jail

Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the investigation into the Ram Temple donations?

The probe began after a media report revealed the State Bank of India (SBI) had flagged suspected irregularities in donation collection months before the alleged scam surfaced.

What action did the State Bank of India (SBI) recommend?

SBI recommended replacing the staff responsible for counting cash from donation boxes. This was due to suspected discrepancies and concerns that money might be missing.

Why was SBI's recommendation not implemented immediately?

Media reports indicate that some officials within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust opposed the proposed replacement. This led to the suspected employees continuing their duties.

What is the scope of the current investigation?

The investigation has widened to question Trust officials, examine security lapses, and scrutinize the donation process. Arrests have been made, and financial transactions are being traced.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ram Mandir Donation
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