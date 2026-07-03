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English NewsNewsQuote Of The Day: Nelson Mandela's Powerful Words On Achieving The Impossible

Quote Of The Day: Nelson Mandela's Powerful Words On Achieving The Impossible

Friday Motivational Quote Of The Day | Nelson Mandela's iconic message reminds us that perseverance and determination can turn even the toughest challenges into achievable goals.

Written By : ABP Live |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Despite wide attribution, the quote's exact origin remains unverified.

Who Was Nelson Mandela?

Nelson Mandela was a South African anti-apartheid revolutionary, political leader and philanthropist who became the country's first Black President in 1994. Born on 18 July 1918, he dedicated his life to fighting racial segregation and injustice under apartheid. Mandela spent 27 years in prison for his activism before being released in 1990. His commitment to reconciliation, equality and peace earned him worldwide respect and the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993. Today, he remains one of history's most influential leaders, inspiring millions through his courage, resilience and wisdom.

Quote And Its Meaning

“It always seems impossible until it's done.” - Nelson Mandela

This timeless quote reminds us that many of life's greatest achievements appear beyond reach before they are accomplished. Fear, uncertainty and self-doubt often make challenges look impossible at the beginning. However, with determination, perseverance and consistent effort, those seemingly insurmountable obstacles can be overcome.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Bill Gates On Why Failure Matters More Than Success

Mandela's own life perfectly illustrates this message. Few believed apartheid could end peacefully or that a man imprisoned for nearly three decades would one day lead South Africa. Yet through resilience, patience and unwavering belief, he proved that extraordinary change is possible. The quote continues to encourage people to pursue ambitious goals, embrace difficult challenges and never give up simply because success appears distant.

When And Where Was It Said?

Although this quote is widely attributed to Nelson Mandela and is frequently associated with his speeches and public life, there is no verified record identifying the exact date, location or speech in which he first said or wrote these words. Researchers and fact-checkers have noted that no primary source has conclusively confirmed its origin. Nevertheless, the quote has become closely linked with Mandela because it reflects the perseverance and hope that defined both his leadership and his lifelong struggle against apartheid.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a confirmed origin for the quote

No, there is no verified record identifying the exact date, location, or speech where Mandela first said these words. Researchers and fact-checkers have not conclusively confirmed its origin.

Published at : 03 Jul 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nelson Mandela Quote Of The Day Daily Quote Inspirational Quote Of The Day Motivational Quote Of The Day Life Inspiration Quote Life Motivation Quote Success Quote Of The Day Daily Inspirational Quote Friday Motivation Quote
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