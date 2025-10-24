Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsFire Breaks Out At Private Nursing Home In Siliguri, One Patient Killed

Fire Breaks Out At Private Nursing Home In Siliguri, One Patient Killed

A fire at a Siliguri nursing home killed one ICU patient, though other patients were safely evacuated. Police are investigating the cause, suspected to be a short circuit.

By : IANS | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 03:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kolkata: One patient admitted to a private nursing home at Siliguri in Darjeeling district of West Bengal was killed late on Thursday after a fire broke out at the nursing home after midnight. However, the other patients who had been admitted to the private nursing home could be safely evacuated following prompt action by the hospital staff and the cops who joined the evacuation operations.

It is yet to be clear whether the deceased patient, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, died because of suffocation due to the smoke from the fire or other causes.

The Deputy Commissioner of Siliguri Metropolitan Police, Rakesh Singh, who rushed to the spot on getting the news of the fire, later told media persons that there had been no impact of the fire on the 12 patients from the general ward and five patients from the ICU and all of them were safe.

The police have started an investigation into the matter and will take appropriate steps as per legal provisions, Singh said.

However, the relatives of the patients have complained about the negligence of the nursing home authorities regarding the lack of adequate provisions to fight such cases of emergency.

They complained that there was a shortage of medical staff at the time of the blaze and not even adequate supporting staff to use the nursing home’s fire-fighting equipment when the fire broke out after midnight.

The allegations from the relatives were, to an extent, confirmed by the fire services department official present at the spot, who said that the fire could have been brought under control immediately had the nursing home’s fire fighting equipment been effectively used by the staff present there.

The nursing home authorities have, however, denied the allegations. “There were adequate staff at the hospital when the fire broke out. Although there was initial panic, the crisis was handled effectively. The patients are safe,” said a nursing home spokesman.

Initial investigation has revealed that a short circuit was the reason behind the fire.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 24 Oct 2025 03:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Police ICU Darjeeling Siliguri FIRE WEst Bengal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
PM Modi’s Big Announcement At Bihar Poll Rally, Says NDA To Win ‘Under The Leadership Of…'
PM Modi’s Big Announcement At Bihar Poll Rally, Says NDA To Win ‘Under The Leadership Of…'
India
A Crash, A Spark & A Jammed Door: What Led To Kurnool Bus Fire That Killed 20
A Crash, A Spark & A Jammed Door: What Led To Kurnool Bus Fire That Killed 20
Election 2025
'Bihar Will Give NDA Its Biggest Ever Mandate': PM Modi At Samastipur Rally, Hails CM Nitish Kumar
'Bihar Will Give NDA Its Biggest Ever Mandate': PM Modi At Samastipur Rally
World
'Egregious Behaviour': Trump Terminates All Trade Talks With Canada Over 'Fake' Tariff Ad
'Egregious Behaviour': Trump Terminates All Trade Talks With Canada Over 'Fake' Tariff Ad
Advertisement

Videos

Tragic Bus Fire in Andhra Pradesh Kills 12; Multiple Accidents and Incidents Reported Across India
Delhi Police Foils Major Terror Plot, Two Suspects Linked to Pakistan Arrested
Bihar Crime Row: ‘No Action on Scams, Criminals Roam Free — This Is Jungle Raj,’ Says Opposition
Operation Sindoor: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan, Cites Ramayana Example
Amit Shah to Visit Bihar for Three Days, Hold Key Meetings and Rallies Across State
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Tamil Reconciliation Issue In Limbo As India, Sri Lanka Seek New Path
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget