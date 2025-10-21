Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Delhi Fire Department Receives 269 Calls On Diwali Night, No Major Incident Reported

Despite the surge in incidents, the department confirmed that no major accidents or casualties occurred during the celebrations. 

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) had a busy Diwali night this year, responding to 269 emergency calls across the national capital, officials said on Tuesday.

According to a report by news agency PTI, a senior DFS officer said all fire stations and quick response teams were placed on high alert throughout the festival to manage potential emergencies swiftly.

"We received 269 fire calls till midnight. Fortunately, no major incidents were reported," the officer said.

Most reported incidents involved minor fires sparked by firecrackers, candles, and diyas, which are commonly used in Diwali festivities. To handle the spike in emergency cases, the department had cancelled all staff leaves, conducted equipment checks, and ensured that all vehicles and fire-fighting systems were fully operational.

According to the officer, detailed planning was carried out well in advance to secure public safety during the high-risk festive period.

"The Delhi Fire Services plays a crucial role during Diwali in combating fire-related incidents and ensuring the safety of citizens," the officer added, noting that last year the department had received over 200 calls on Diwali night.

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
