Diwali Tragedy: Mother-Daughter Killed In Massive Fire At Navi Mumbai Residential Society; 3 Rescued

A fire erupted at Ambe Shraddha Society in Navi Mumbai on Diwali night, killing a woman and her daughter. Three others were rescued.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A woman and her daughter and two others were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a residential society in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Three people were also rescued from the spot.

The fire broke out at the Ambe Shraddha Society in Kamothe Sector 36 on Diwali night on Monday. The blaze is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Navi Mumbai, Vashi Division, Adinath Budhwant said that a total of fourteen people were trapped inside the residential complex when the fire broke out. Out of them four people died.

He also said that the fire was completely extinguished after firefighting operation was conducted. 

Further investigation is underway.  

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 10:15 AM (IST)
Maharashtra Navi Mumbai
