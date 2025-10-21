A woman and her daughter and two others were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a residential society in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Three people were also rescued from the spot.

The fire broke out at the Ambe Shraddha Society in Kamothe Sector 36 on Diwali night on Monday. The blaze is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out at Ambe Shraddha Society in Kamothe Sector 36 on Monday night. Mother and daughter killed, three others rescued in time. Short circuit suspected as cause; investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/LIR0MgfDrc — IANS (@ians_india) October 21, 2025

Assistant Commissioner of Police Navi Mumbai, Vashi Division, Adinath Budhwant said that a total of fourteen people were trapped inside the residential complex when the fire broke out. Out of them four people died.

He also said that the fire was completely extinguished after firefighting operation was conducted.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Assistant Commissioner of Police Navi Mumbai, Vashi Division, Adinath Budhwant says, "A total of fourteen people were trapped, and four people died. The fire was completely extinguished" https://t.co/qAgikH3NnF pic.twitter.com/1uiQjEY9rc — IANS (@ians_india) October 21, 2025

Further investigation is underway.