FIR Against School Principal For Poll Duty Negligence In Ulhasnagar

HomeNewsFIR Against School Principal For Poll Duty Negligence In Ulhasnagar

School principal in Thane booked after 23 staff skip election training for Ulhasnagar civic polls; FIR filed by UMC.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 09:31 AM (IST)

Thane: An FIR was registered against the principal of a private school in Ambernath area of Thane district after 23 employees of the school failed to attend mandatory training sessions for the Ulhasnagar civic polls, officials said on Tuesday.

The complaint was lodged by Ajit Ratna Gowari, Head of the General Administration Department, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.

The principal allegedly refused to accept the official orders for her staff. Consequently, all 23 employees remained absent from the training session, according to the complaint.

Despite being issued subsequent show-cause notices, the school management reportedly remained unresponsive. The UMC officials stated that they attempted to contact the Principal via telephone multiple times but received no cooperation.

"This defiance has caused significant obstruction in the preparation process for the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation elections," according to the official release from the UMC.

Police registered an FIR against the principal under Section 223 (knowingly disobeying lawful orders from public servants) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 134(1) of the Representation of the People Act.

