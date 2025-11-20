Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsED Files Chargesheet Against Robert Vadra In UK-Linked Money-Laundering Probe

ED Files Chargesheet Against Robert Vadra In UK-Linked Money-Laundering Probe

Alongside the London property angle, the ED has examined a number of land transactions in Haryana involving Vadra, Bhandari and associates linked to both.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against businessman Robert Vadra in a high-profile money-laundering case linked to UK-based defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari, reviving a years-long investigation into alleged foreign assets, offshore dealings and illicit financial links. The chargesheet has been submitted before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, marking a significant escalation in the probe. Officials said Vadra’s statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was recorded in July this year, with the agency accusing him of having connections to overseas properties and financial transactions associated with Bhandari, who already faces charges for holding undisclosed assets abroad.

Origins Of The Case

The ED’s investigation stems from a series of income-tax raids conducted on Sanjay Bhandari in 2016. These searches allegedly unearthed emails and documents indicating links between Bhandari, Vadra and individuals close to both men. Among the material recovered were references to the renovation of a London property believed to be owned by Bhandari. Investigators claim the property was refurbished according to Vadra’s instructions and executed through intermediaries said to be connected to him.

Over the years, this alleged London property trail has remained central to the case, with the agency asserting it forms part of a broader pattern of overseas acquisitions and financial transactions routed through complex networks.

Haryana Land Deals & ‘Proceeds Of Crime’ Allegation

Alongside the London property angle, the ED has examined a number of land transactions in Haryana involving Vadra, Bhandari and associates linked to both. Investigators allege these deals were part of a larger network through which funds were circulated and assets amassed.

Bhandari, who left India in 2016, has since been declared a fugitive economic offender by a Delhi court. The agency previously attached several properties in India allegedly linked to Vadra or entities associated with him, claiming these assets represent proceeds of crime generated through Bhandari’s offshore activities.

Vadra has repeatedly denied all charges, calling the investigation politically motivated. He has asserted that he does not own any property in London and has questioned the ED’s interpretation of the documents recovered during the probe.

Also read
Published at : 20 Nov 2025 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Robert Vadra Money Laundering Case CONGRESS
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
SIA Raids Kashmir Times Office In Jammu; AK-47 Cartridges Found
SIA Raids Kashmir Times Office In Jammu; AK-47 Cartridges Found
India
Shaheen, Muzammil And Adeel Formally Arrested By NIA In Red Fort Blast Case
Shaheen, Muzammil And Adeel Formally Arrested By NIA In Red Fort Blast Case
Cities
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
Bihar
Mokama Murder Case: Major Setback For Anant Singh As Court Rejects Bail Plea
Mokama Murder Case: Major Setback For Anant Singh As Court Rejects Bail Plea
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar CM Oath: PM Modi calls Nitish Kumar as Experienced Administrator
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar took Oath for The 10th time, PM Modi’s Gamchha Wave Won Hearts at Gandhi Maidan
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Leaders from Across NDA States Displays Powerful Show of Unity
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: PM Modi Thanks People of Bihar with His Signature Gamchha Wave
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs and 26 other leaders take oath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Art, Identity, And Power: How Maithili Thakur Rewrote Bihar’s Political Imagination
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget