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HomeNewsEAM Jaishankar Arrives In Mongolia To Deepen India-Mongolia Special Strategic Partnership

EAM Jaishankar Arrives In Mongolia To Deepen India-Mongolia Special Strategic Partnership

EAM S. Jaishankar arrived in Mongolia for a two-day visit to strengthen bilateral ties. He will hold high-level talks with Mongolian leaders to boost cooperation across key sectors.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • EAM Jaishankar arrived in Mongolia, welcomed by State Secretary.
  • The visit aims to deepen bilateral cooperation, strengthening special partnership.
  • EAM will also visit South Korea, engaging leadership for discussions.

Ulaanbaatar: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday arrived in Mongolia for a visit aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation and special partnership between the two countries.

Upon his arrival, EAM Jaishankar was welcomed by Mongolia's State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Munktushig Ilkhanajav.

Taking to his social media platform X, EAM posted: “Pleased to arrive in Mongolia today. Thank State Secretary Munktushig Ilkhanajav for the warm welcome. Look forward to fruitful engagements to advance our special partnership."

EAM Jaishankar embarked on an official visit to Mongolia and the Republic of Korea from June 22 to 25 to enhance India’s bilateral partnerships and advance cooperation across strategic, economic, and technological sectors.

"EAM will visit Mongolia on 22 and 23 June 2026. During the visit, EAM will meet with the Mongolian leadership and hold discussions with his counterpart, Foreign Minister B. Battsetseg,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement earlier in the day.

The statement further noted, “EAM will visit the Republic of Korea on 24 and 25 June 2026. EAM will hold discussions with ROK Foreign Minister Cho Hyun during the visit. He will also deliver the keynote speech at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity in Jeju on 25 June 2026.”

The Mongolia leg of the visit is expected to focus on reviewing bilateral cooperation and strengthening long-standing ties between the two countries.

India and Mongolia share a close relationship rooted in cultural, spiritual, and democratic values. India and Mongolia established diplomatic relations on December 24, 1955. Mongolia opened its embassy in New Delhi the following year, while India established its resident mission in Ulaanbaatar in 1971, paving the way for the steady expansion of bilateral cooperation across political, economic, and cultural spheres.

The visit also comes months after EAM Jaishankar met Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa during the latter’s visit to India on October 13, 2025, an interaction seen as an important step in further deepening bilateral relations.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is EAM S. Jaishankar visiting Mongolia?

EAM Jaishankar is visiting Mongolia to deepen bilateral cooperation and advance the special partnership between the two countries. The visit focuses on reviewing cooperation and strengthening long-standing ties.

When is EAM Jaishankar's official visit to Mongolia taking place?

EAM Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Mongolia on June 22 and 23, 2026. This visit is part of a larger official tour that includes the Republic of Korea.

Who welcomed EAM Jaishankar upon his arrival in Mongolia?

Upon his arrival in Mongolia, EAM S. Jaishankar was welcomed by Mongolia's State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Munktushig Ilkhanajav.

Published at : 22 Jun 2026 02:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar Foreign Affairs Diplomacy India Mongolia
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