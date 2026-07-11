Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to destabilize his government. He made these allegations at a workers' convention.
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'BJP Offered Rs 30 Crore, A Ministry And Statehood': Omar Abdullah's Explosive Claims
J&K CM Omar Abdullah alleged the BJP is trying to topple his government by offering NC MLAs up to Rs 30 crore, ministerial posts and statehood. The BJP has not responded to the claims.
- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah accused BJP of attempting government destabilization.
- BJP allegedly offered NC legislators cash, ministry, and statehood restoration.
- One MLA claimed a BJP office-bearer offered him Rs 20-30 crore.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who accused the BJP of trying to destabilize the Jammu and Kashmir government?
What methods did the BJP allegedly use to destabilize the government?
Omar Abdullah alleged the BJP tried to split the National Conference (NC) and topple his government. They reportedly offered NC MLAs cash, ministerial positions, and promised statehood for their support.
What specific offer was mentioned by an NC MLA?
An NC MLA from Jammu claimed a BJP office-bearer, also a Supreme Court lawyer, offered him Rs 20-30 crore and a ministry. This was allegedly in exchange for supporting the BJP.
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