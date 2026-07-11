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English NewsNews'BJP Offered Rs 30 Crore, A Ministry And Statehood': Omar Abdullah's Explosive Claims

'BJP Offered Rs 30 Crore, A Ministry And Statehood': Omar Abdullah's Explosive Claims

J&K CM Omar Abdullah alleged the BJP is trying to topple his government by offering NC MLAs up to Rs 30 crore, ministerial posts and statehood. The BJP has not responded to the claims.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 07:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chief Minister Omar Abdullah accused BJP of attempting government destabilization.
  • BJP allegedly offered NC legislators cash, ministry, and statehood restoration.
  • One MLA claimed a BJP office-bearer offered him Rs 20-30 crore.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to topple his government by engineering a split in the ruling National Conference (NC) and offering cash and ministerial positions to party MLAs.

Addressing a workers' convention at the mausoleum of his grandparents in Hazratbal on the 26th death anniversary of his grandmother Akbar Jehan, Abdullah alleged that the BJP had failed to lure legislators with promises of money and power and was now offering to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood in return for their support.

"Attempts are being made to break the National Conference. After greed for money and ministerial berths didn't work, the BJP is now telling my MLAs behind closed doors, 'Come with us and we will give you statehood'," Abdullah claimed.

'BJP Offered Rs 20-30 Crore' 

The Chief Minister further alleged that one National Conference MLA from Jammu informed him that he had been offered between Rs 20 crore and Rs 30 crore, along with a ministerial berth, by a BJP office-bearer who is also a Supreme Court lawyer.

"God bears witness that one MLA from Jammu told me that a BJP office-bearer, who is also a Supreme Court lawyer, offered him Rs 20-30 crore, a ministry and statehood after asking him to support them. They think people's faith is so weak," he said.

Abdullah asserted that National Conference legislators would not compromise their principles for money or political office.

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"There is not a single legislator on this stage who will sell his integrity for Rs 20 crore, or even Rs 100 crore, because we know that we are answerable to God," he said.

'You Will Never Reach Chair Through Backdoor'

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Abdullah said the party could not come to power in Jammu and Kashmir "through the backdoor".

"Don't think that we are so weak that you will make an entry through the backdoor. You will never reach the chair at the front through the backdoor. People have kept you at the back, and you will remain there," he said.

Also Read: 15 Indian Tourists Dead After Speedboat Capsizes Near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island

The BJP has not yet responded to Abdullah's allegations.

Before You Go

PM Modi News: New Zealand Praises India's Growth, Highlights Poverty Reduction During Auckland Visit

Frequently Asked Questions

Who accused the BJP of trying to destabilize the Jammu and Kashmir government?

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to destabilize his government. He made these allegations at a workers' convention.

What methods did the BJP allegedly use to destabilize the government?

Omar Abdullah alleged the BJP tried to split the National Conference (NC) and topple his government. They reportedly offered NC MLAs cash, ministerial positions, and promised statehood for their support.

What specific offer was mentioned by an NC MLA?

An NC MLA from Jammu claimed a BJP office-bearer, also a Supreme Court lawyer, offered him Rs 20-30 crore and a ministry. This was allegedly in exchange for supporting the BJP.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 07:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Omar Abdullah BJP Statehood
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