'BJP Offered Rs 30 Crore, A Ministry And Statehood': Omar Abdullah's Explosive Claims

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to topple his government by engineering a split in the ruling National Conference (NC) and offering cash and ministerial positions to party MLAs.

Addressing a workers' convention at the mausoleum of his grandparents in Hazratbal on the 26th death anniversary of his grandmother Akbar Jehan, Abdullah alleged that the BJP had failed to lure legislators with promises of money and power and was now offering to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood in return for their support.

"Attempts are being made to break the National Conference. After greed for money and ministerial berths didn't work, the BJP is now telling my MLAs behind closed doors, 'Come with us and we will give you statehood'," Abdullah claimed.

'BJP Offered Rs 20-30 Crore'

The Chief Minister further alleged that one National Conference MLA from Jammu informed him that he had been offered between Rs 20 crore and Rs 30 crore, along with a ministerial berth, by a BJP office-bearer who is also a Supreme Court lawyer.

"God bears witness that one MLA from Jammu told me that a BJP office-bearer, who is also a Supreme Court lawyer, offered him Rs 20-30 crore, a ministry and statehood after asking him to support them. They think people's faith is so weak," he said.

Abdullah asserted that National Conference legislators would not compromise their principles for money or political office.

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"There is not a single legislator on this stage who will sell his integrity for Rs 20 crore, or even Rs 100 crore, because we know that we are answerable to God," he said.

#WATCH | Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah says, "Where your (BJP) greed for money and ministries failed, you're telling my MLA in a closed room, "Come with us. When you come, we'll give you a statehood." A Supreme Court lawyer, a BJP official, tells one… pic.twitter.com/yG7rlbt82H — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2026

'You Will Never Reach Chair Through Backdoor'

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Abdullah said the party could not come to power in Jammu and Kashmir "through the backdoor".

"Don't think that we are so weak that you will make an entry through the backdoor. You will never reach the chair at the front through the backdoor. People have kept you at the back, and you will remain there," he said.

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The BJP has not yet responded to Abdullah's allegations.