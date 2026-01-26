Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Accused Of Rape, Sensational Claims Surface As probe Widens

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsDhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Accused Of Rape, Sensational Claims Surface As probe Widens

Police said they are actively exploring whether other women may have been targeted, following indications that the alleged misconduct could span multiple years.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Fresh details have surfaced in the sexual assault case involving actor Nadeem Khan, a day after his arrest by Mumbai Police. The accused, who played Akhlaq in the film Dhurandhar, was taken into custody following a complaint by a domestic worker who alleged prolonged sexual exploitation spanning nearly ten years. Police said newly emerging claims have prompted them to widen the scope of the investigation, as they assess whether additional victims or related offences may be involved.

According to police sources, the survivor has provided further details during questioning, outlining a pattern of alleged emotional manipulation and repeated sexual abuse that began in 2015. She told officers that Khan gained her confidence while she was employed at his residence and later coerced her into a relationship by repeatedly promising marriage.

Investigators said the woman remained silent for years due to fear and psychological pressure, but finally approached authorities when Khan allegedly refused to honour his commitment and the emotional distress intensified.

Based on her statement, Malvani Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges related to rape and sexual exploitation. Officers described the claims as serious, noting that the duration of the alleged abuse has added gravity to the case.

Police Expand Probe As Actor Remains In Custody

Khan remains in police custody while investigators continue to question him and examine digital and forensic evidence. Officials confirmed that teams are also reaching out to individuals linked to the actor, both professionally and personally, to piece together timelines and corroborate the survivor’s account.

Police said they are actively exploring whether other women may have been targeted, following indications that the alleged misconduct could span multiple years. Authorities have urged anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Senior officers said the case highlights concerns around exploitation of domestic workers and abuse of trust by individuals in positions of influence. The survivor is being provided support as the legal process continues.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 26 Jan 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
