Delhi’s Winter Relief Plan: Pagoda-Style Waterproof Tents To Shelter The Homeless

The Delhi government has said it has floated a tender for the waterproofing of temporary shelters for the homeless ahead of winter, and setting up fire-retardant pagoda tents.

According to a tender floated by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) last week, the government plans to install 250 European and German-style pagoda tents as temporary shelter homes at several locations in Delhi for the coming winter.

The tender document states that the work, estimated to cost around Rs 3.41 crore, involves providing waterproof and fire-retardant pagoda tents or hangars typically used for camping sites, exhibitions, shelters, functions, and fairs.

The agency contracted will provide a wooden platform base, beds, mattresses, first aid, fire-fighting arrangements, water storage provisions for fire-fighting, 4 nos., portable rechargeable LED lanterns, and all necessary logistics required for the Pagoda.

The earnest money deposit for bidders has been set at Rs 7 lakh, with a work period of 120 days, the DUSIB said.

The selected agency will supply and maintain the tents as specified in the tender.

To ensure quality and upkeep, the deputy director (night shelter) will conduct inspections at least once a fortnight.

Any deficiencies observed during the inspection should be rectified within two days, the DUSIB said.

