Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsDelhi University VC Slams Arundhati Roy's Remarks On Kashmir As 'Hate Speech'

Delhi University VC Slams Arundhati Roy's Remarks On Kashmir As 'Hate Speech'

The DU VC said, "Roy is saying Pakistan is better than India. I am not going into that debate but I just wanted to point out an example of hate speech."

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 11:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Tuesday slammed author Arundhati Roy, saying her comments are "pure definition of hate speech".

The VC was speaking at a programme on 'Hate Speech and Electoral Politics in India' held at the university's Faculty of Law.

Arundhati Roy could not be reached for comment.

Quoting from one of Roy's old videos, Singh said, "The Indian state, from the moment it became a sovereign state, from the moment it shook off the shackles of colonialism, it became a colonial state and it has waged war since 1947 in Kashmir, Manipur, Nagaland, Telangana, Punjab, Goa, Hyderabad. If you look at it, it is like a State that has been perpetually at war and a military war.

"Deploying the army against its own people, the State of Pakistan has not deployed its army against its own people, in the way the democratic Indian state has. If you look at who these people are that the Indian state chose to fight: in all Northeastern states, they were tribal people; in Kashmir, it was Muslims; in Telangana, it was tribal people; in Hyderabad, it was Muslims; in Goa, it was Christians; in Punjab, it was Sikhs. So, you see this perpetual upper caste Hindu State perpetually at war," Singh quoted Roy as saying.

Speaking further, Singh called it hate speech.

The VC said, "This is a pure definition of hate speech and Arundhati Roy and all intellectual people should avoid making such statements. This is not in favour of them or the country, and such statements pollute children's and citizens' minds, because these statements are made from a very selective perspective.

"Moreover, she is saying Pakistan is better than us in this respect. I am not going into that debate but I just wanted to point out an example of hate speech." The vice chancellor also spoke about hate speech in the context of electoral politics, saying that politicians resort to it because of public attitudes.

"Politicians think that if he makes hate speech, he will get more votes. Is it their fault who make hate speech or ours? "We all should keep in mind that politicians are the most smart people in the country, they know the pulse of the people. We are more at fault in this case than politicians. If politicians will know that they will not get votes by making hate speech than they will stop making such speeches," he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 07 Oct 2025 11:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arundhati Roy Delhi Univeristy VC Arundhati Roy Kashmir
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Himachal Pradesh: 18 Dead As Landslide Hits Bus In Bilaspur, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia
Himachal Pradesh: 18 Dead As Landslide Hits Bus In Bilaspur, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia
India
UKSSSC Case ‘Not Paper Leak’: CM Dhami Defends 'Nakal Jihad' Remark, Opens Up On Recent Disasters – ABP Exclusive
UKSSSC Case ‘Not Paper Leak’: CM Dhami Defends 'Nakal Jihad' Remark – ABP Exclusive
News
PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings To Putin, Highlights Deepening India–Russia Ties Ahead Of Prez Visit
PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings To Putin, Highlights Deepening India–Russia Ties Ahead Of Prez Visit
World
‘Merger Of Canada, US’: Trump Quips In Meeting With Mark Carney; Says ‘Real Chance’ For Gaza Peace
'Merger Of Canada, US’: Trump Quips In Meeting With Mark Carney — WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP MP Khagen Murmu Attacked In West Bengal; Protests Erupt At Bengal Bhavan Delhi Today
Politics Update: BJP Leverages Stars Maithili Thakur And Pawan Singh Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Politics Alert: Maithili Thakur Eyes Bihar Entry From Bene Patti To Serve People Through BJP
Breaking: Heavy Snowfall And Rain Hit Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh And Uttarakhand, Temperatures Plunge
Breaking: Shilpa Shetty Questioned For 5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget