A lighter moment punctuated serious diplomacy at the White House as US President Donald Trump hosted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for discussions on trade, tariffs, and international security. During the meeting on Tuesday, Trump jokingly mentioned a possible “merger of Canada and the United States,” prompting laughter in the room — before turning to more serious subjects, including what he described as a “real chance” for peace in Gaza.

Carney, visiting Washington for the second time this year, thanked Trump for his hospitality and called him “a transformative president.” The Canadian Prime Minister highlighted some of Trump’s achievements, such as securing “unprecedented commitments from NATO partners to defence spending” and “disabling Iran as a force of terror.”

Appearing to brush aside Trump’s merger remark, Carney replied, “That wasn’t where I was going”, BBC reported. He reaffirmed Canada’s support for Trump’s Middle East initiative, adding, “We’ll do whatever we can to support that.”

Donald Trump has repeatedly proposed the idea of Canada merging with the United States or becoming the "51st state," often framing it as a solution to trade disputes and a move that would benefit both nations.

“Real Chance” for Peace in Gaza: Trump

According to the BBC, Trump told reporters that peace talks on Gaza were progressing and that there was a “real chance we could do something.” He said US officials were actively engaged in negotiations, remarking, “Literally every country in the world has supported the plan. I don’t think there’s anybody who hasn’t.”

“We’re going to be talking about Gaza. We are in very serious negotiations … It’s been raging for a long time, and I think there’s a possibility that we could have peace in the Middle East,” Trump said.

He added that while diplomatic efforts continue, the US and Canada would also “make some deals.”

Trade, Tariffs and “Natural Conflict”

Trade relations featured prominently in the discussions. Trump took a dig at previous administrations, saying, “We’re the king of being screwed by tariffs… because we were led by stupid people.” He confirmed that tariffs would be on the agenda but avoided commenting on whether those currently imposed on Canada would be removed.

Describing bilateral trade talks as “complicated, more complicated than maybe any other agreement we have on trade,” Trump attributed this to “natural conflict” between the two nations but also “mutual love.”

“I love Canada, and the people of Canada, and Mark feels the same way about here,” Trump said. “We’re working on formulas, and we’ll get there.”

According to BBC, Carney echoed that sentiment, stressing that while the two economies sometimes compete, they are “stronger together.”

“Tougher” Talks with Putin than Gaza Peace: Trump

On global affairs, Trump said that striking a peace deal in Gaza might be “easier” than negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine, calling those talks “maybe tougher.”

When asked why the UK and EU had secured trade agreements with the US while Canada had not, Trump joked that “distance makes things easier.” Carney responded by underscoring that Canada and the US share a deep trading relationship and close cooperation.

“We’re going to get the right deal,” Carney affirmed, while Trump said their relationship had “come a long way.”