HomeNewsDelhi Univ Mop-Up Admissions Begin; Only 73 BA Honours Seats Filled On Day 1, Thousands Still Vacant

Delhi University's physical mop-up admissions for undergraduate courses began, filling only 73 BA Honours seats on day one.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) has begun its physical on-the-spot mop-up admissions for undergraduate courses, with only 73 BA Honours seats filled on the first day, officials said. The DU officials said all reserved categories, except OBC (Other Backward Class) and Unreserved (UR) students, were called for admission on Tuesday.

About 876 students were invited for 1,700 seats, but only 73 were taken up.

Roughly 7,000 seats remain vacant across various categories, including around 2,000 for PwD (Persons with Disabilities) candidates, despite multiple rounds of admission.

For BA Honours, around 2,600 UR and OBC students are scheduled to be called on Wednesday. Admissions for the BCom and Economics courses will take place on Thursday, with science subjects to be called the following day.

The physical mop-up round is set to conclude on September 29.

Unlike regular admissions, the mop-up round is based on Class-12 marks rather than CUET (Common University Entrance Test) scores. Any seats remaining vacant after September 29 will remain unfilled for the session, the officials said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
DU Delhi University Admissions
