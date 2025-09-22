Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi University College Principal Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Complaint

Delhi University College Principal Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Complaint

Ramanujam Principal rejected the charges, calling them “false and fabricated.” In letters to the PMO grievance cell and the DU vice-chancellor, he alleged the complaint was “a conspiracy".

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 08:45 AM (IST)

Delhi University's Ramanujan College principal, Rasal Singh, has been suspended following a complaint of alleged harassment and hostility, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said a fact-finding committee and later a three-member governing body panel had examined the complaint and found “some merit” in the allegations. "The suspension is an interim measure to ensure the individual remains out of the system so that the inquiry can proceed smoothly and fairly," the VC said.

Ramanujam Principal Calls Harassment Charges False

Principal Singh, however, rejected the charges, calling them “false and fabricated.” In letters to the Prime Minister’s Office grievance cell and the DU vice-chancellor, he alleged the complaint was “a conspiracy to convert an issue related purely to promotion into a case of sexual harassment.”

He claimed that the complainant's promotion was not approved by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell due to incomplete documentation, despite repeated reminders, after which he was pressured to clear the promotion. "When I refused, I was threatened with being framed in a sexual harassment case," Singh alleged.

He further pointed out that the complaint was not submitted to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) as mandated under UGC Rules and the PoSH Act, but instead addressed to the college’s governing body and later to the DU VC.

The vice-chancellor said the matter will now be placed before the ICC for due process. "Every step taken so far has been strictly within the prescribed rules," he added.

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 08:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi University Ramanujam College Ramanujam Principal Rasal Singh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
GST 2.0 Kicks In: Check List Of Items That Will Get Cheaper From Today
GST 2.0 Kicks In: Check List Of Items That Will Get Cheaper From Today
Cricket
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma-Shubman Gill Lead India To 6-Wicket Win Over Pakistan
Abhishek Sharma-Shubman Gill Lead India To 6-Wicket Win Over Pakistan
World
Trump, Musk Shake Hands At Charlie Kirk Memorial; Video Goes Viral
Trump, Musk Shake Hands At Charlie Kirk Memorial; Video Goes Viral
India
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Citizens Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi to Address the Nation Today at 5 PM, Key Announcements on GST Reforms and 'Go Local' Campaign Expected
Delhi News: BJP Leaders Demand Meat Ban in Delhi During Navratri, Urge Respect for Sanatan Traditions | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: US Confirms No Annual Charge in H-1B Visa Rule | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: BJP Accuses Tejashwi Yadav of Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi’s Late Mother | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Mithun Manhas Likely to Be Next BCCI President: Sources | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India’s Exercise Diplomacy — Why India Engages With Both Rivals US And Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget