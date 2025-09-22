Delhi University College Principal Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Complaint

Delhi University's Ramanujan College principal, Rasal Singh, has been suspended following a complaint of alleged harassment and hostility, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said a fact-finding committee and later a three-member governing body panel had examined the complaint and found “some merit” in the allegations. "The suspension is an interim measure to ensure the individual remains out of the system so that the inquiry can proceed smoothly and fairly," the VC said.

Ramanujam Principal Calls Harassment Charges False

Principal Singh, however, rejected the charges, calling them “false and fabricated.” In letters to the Prime Minister’s Office grievance cell and the DU vice-chancellor, he alleged the complaint was “a conspiracy to convert an issue related purely to promotion into a case of sexual harassment.”

He claimed that the complainant's promotion was not approved by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell due to incomplete documentation, despite repeated reminders, after which he was pressured to clear the promotion. "When I refused, I was threatened with being framed in a sexual harassment case," Singh alleged.

He further pointed out that the complaint was not submitted to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) as mandated under UGC Rules and the PoSH Act, but instead addressed to the college’s governing body and later to the DU VC.

The vice-chancellor said the matter will now be placed before the ICC for due process. "Every step taken so far has been strictly within the prescribed rules," he added.