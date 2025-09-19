DUSU Election 2025: Delhi University Records 39.45% Turnout, Results To Be Declared Today

The much-awaited results of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Election 2025 will be announced on Friday, capping off a fiercely contested student political battle that saw over 1.55 lakh students cast their votes.

The Delhi High Court, ahead of the announcement, issued a blanket ban on any victory rallies or processions by winning candidates. The court directed Delhi Police and university authorities to enforce strict security arrangements, citing concerns over possible disruptions and violence.

Strong Voter Response Across DU Campuses

This year’s elections, held on Thursday, saw more than 2.75 lakh students eligible to vote across Delhi University’s 50-plus colleges. Polling was conducted at 52 centres and 195 booths, with 711 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used for the process. By the end of the day, voter turnout was recorded at 39.45 percent.

A total of 21 candidates contested for four top union positions — President, Vice President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary. The President’s post alone drew nine contenders, while 12 others competed for the remaining seats.

Voting was conducted in two phases. The first session ran from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM, while the second phase in eight colleges stretched from 3:00 PM to 7:30 PM. Although polling began on a slow note in many centres, participation picked up pace as the day progressed.

Polls Marred By Allegations Of Violence

The high-stakes polls did not pass without controversy. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused incumbent DUSU President and NSUI leader Raunak Khatri of being involved in a scuffle at North Campus. ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma further alleged that Khatri’s supporters manhandled a female student outside Kirori Mal College, leaving her injured.



Both the ABVP, student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) have declared confidence in their prospects. While the ABVP has claimed it is on course to sweep all four key posts, it dismissed NSUI’s counter-allegations as political desperation.



With tensions running high, authorities have stepped up security across all major DU campuses. Police presence has been scaled up in North and South Campus to prevent clashes or disturbances as the results are declared.