HomeNewsEducation Body Suspends Al-Falah University's Membership As Delhi Blast Probe Deepens

Education Body Suspends Al-Falah University's Membership As Delhi Blast Probe Deepens

The suspension comes at a time when Al-Falah University is already facing heightened scrutiny due to developments in the Delhi Red Fort car blast investigation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 10:11 PM (IST)
The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has suspended the membership of Al-Falah University, Faridabad, stating that the institution no longer meets the “good standing” requirement mandated under its bye-laws. The decision follows concerns raised by the association after reviewing recent media reports, including those linked to the ongoing Delhi blast investigation, in which the university has come under scrutiny. The AIU has ordered the immediate removal of its name and logo from all university materials and digital platforms, directing Al-Falah University to cease using its affiliation publicly until further notice.

In an official communication, the Association of Indian Universities said that membership is contingent on institutions maintaining good standing, as outlined under its rules. Citing recent media coverage, the AIU concluded that Al-Falah University “does not appear to be in good standing”, prompting an immediate suspension.

The association further instructed the university to stop using the AIU name or logo in any form, including brochures, promotional content and academic communications. It also directed Al-Falah University to remove the AIU logo from its official website without delay, emphasising that failure to comply would violate membership norms.

This move marks a significant setback for the Faridabad-based private university, which has relied on its AIU membership for academic credibility and recognition in inter-university equivalence matters.

University Under Scrutiny

The suspension comes at a time when Al-Falah University is already facing heightened scrutiny due to developments in the Delhi Red Fort car blast investigation. Several individuals linked to the institution have come under the scanner, prompting authorities to re-examine the university’s operations and governance structures.

The university’s director, Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, has also become a subject of detailed investigation as agencies probe possible connections and administrative lapses. While no official findings have yet been released, the AIU’s decision reflects growing concern within academic bodies over the university’s present standing and public reputation.

As the investigation progresses, further action by regulatory or accreditation authorities cannot be ruled out.

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 10:07 PM (IST)
Delhi Red Fort Blast Faridabad Terror Plot Delhi Blast Probe
