‘Dare To Harm India...’: Amit Shah Warns Terror Groups After Red Fort Blast

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has issued a strong warning in the wake of the car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi, asserting that those responsible will face the strictest punishment and that the government’s response will send a message across the world. Shah emphasised that the attack represents a direct challenge to India’s security and will be met with decisive action at the highest levels. Reiterating the government’s commitment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the investigation will ensure that every individual involved in the blast is held accountable without exception.

'A Global Message Against Terrorism'

Speaking on the blast investigation, Amit Shah stated that India’s response would demonstrate its uncompromising stance on terrorism. "The action taken against the culprits will show the world that India will not tolerate terrorism in any form. The message will be clear, anyone who tries to harm our country will face the harshest consequences," he said.

Shah underlined that the punishment for those behind the Red Fort explosion will act as a global deterrent, making it clear that such attacks should never be attempted again. He added that the government’s resolve is firm and that security agencies have been instructed to pursue every link and lead emerging from the investigation.

'Zero-Tolerance Under PM Modi’s Leadership'

Amit Shah reaffirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to ensuring strict punishment for all those involved would be fully realised. He stressed that the government’s approach is rooted in zero tolerance for terrorism, strengthened by ongoing efforts to bolster national security and rural empowerment.

The Home Minister also highlighted that the investigation into the Red Fort blast is progressing rapidly, with agencies working to identify the wider network behind the attack. He assured the public that no individual or group associated with the explosion will be spared, and the government will take every necessary step to prevent such incidents in the future.