‘50-Second Murder’: Contract Killer Angle Emerges In Suvendu Aide Killing Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Investigators suspect contract killers and fake vehicle registrations.

Fresh details have emerged in the murder investigation of Chandranath Rath, close aide of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, with reports suggesting the killing may have been a professionally planned assassination. According to a Hindustan Times report, investigators are treating the incident as a “50-second murder”, indicating the attack was swift, coordinated and executed with precision. Police are now examining CCTV footage, fake vehicle registrations and the possible involvement of contract killers in the sensational shooting that has intensified political tensions in West Bengal.

Planned Attack

According to reports, Rath was returning to his residence in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night when his SUV was intercepted near Doharia by a small car that blocked his path.

Moments later, motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly arrived at the spot and opened fire from close range before fleeing. Investigators believe the attackers executed the operation within seconds, prompting the “50-second murder” description cited by Hindustan Times.

Police officials reportedly suspect the murder was pre-planned. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, while multiple special investigation teams have been formed to trace those involved in the attack.

Contract Killer Angle

According to reports, investigators are also probing whether professional shooters or contract killers were hired for the murder.

Preliminary forensic findings suggest sophisticated Glock 47X pistols may have been used during the attack.

Police reportedly recovered a bullet shell near Rath’s residence on Thursday. Authorities also found that the number plates attached to the small car used during the ambush were fake, while the chassis and engine numbers had allegedly been erased to prevent identification.

One of the motorcycles believed to have been used in the attack was later recovered around four kilometres from the crime scene. Reports said it too carried a fake registration number.

Rath’s driver, Buddhadeb Bera, sustained bullet injuries in the shooting and remains hospitalised in critical condition. Investigators are also examining mobile phone videos recorded by witnesses and tracking the possible escape routes used by the assailants after the attack.