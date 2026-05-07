Mahua Moitra Shares Video, Claims Men Chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ On Flight She Was Travelling In

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Moitra demands action against passengers and airline crew report.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has alleged harassment onboard an IndiGo flight while travelling to Delhi for a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence meeting. In a post on X, Moitra claimed that a group of four to six men boarded the aircraft, allegedly stared at her repeatedly and later began chanting “Jai Shri Ram” before the aircraft doors opened after landing. Calling the episode a violation of her safety inside the aircraft, the TMC leader demanded action against those involved and urged the airline to release its crew report and place the passengers on a no-fly list.

ALERT! i travelled to Delhi today on official work to attend meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence. Was on seat 1F on 6E 719. 4-6 men boarded in a group & leered at me & went to back of plane. When flight landed & before doors opened this is what they did &… pic.twitter.com/QE0SwrUY8I May 7, 2026

‘This Is Harassment’

According to Moitra, the incident took place onboard IndiGo flight 6E 719 while she was travelling to Delhi on official work. She said she was seated in seat 1F when the group allegedly boarded the aircraft together and later moved towards the rear section of the plane.

ALERT! i travelled to Delhi today on official work to attend meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence. Was on seat 1F on 6E 719. 4-6 men boarded in a group & leered at me & went to back of plane. When flight landed & before doors opened this is what they did &… pic.twitter.com/QE0SwrUY8I — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 7, 2026

In her social media post, Moitra claimed the men started chanting slogans immediately after the flight landed but before the cabin doors were opened. She rejected suggestions that the behaviour reflected “citizen anger”, describing it instead as targeted harassment and a breach of passenger safety.

The TMC MP tagged IndiGo and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, demanding strict action against those allegedly involved.

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Political Backdrop

The incident comes at a politically volatile moment in West Bengal, where tensions remain high following the Assembly election outcome. While the BJP is set to form the government in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has maintained that the Trinamool Congress retains the “moral mandate” and may explore legal options over the verdict.

Amid the charged atmosphere, Moitra’s allegations quickly triggered political reactions online. Sagarika Ghose publicly backed the TMC MP, calling the incident “unacceptable” and urging IndiGo to prioritise passenger safety and ensure civic protocols are followed onboard flights.

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