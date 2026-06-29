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English NewsNewsChina Backs Bangladesh's Teesta Project, Brushes Aside India's Security Concerns

China Backs Bangladesh's Teesta Project, Brushes Aside India's Security Concerns

China reaffirmed support for Bangladesh's Teesta project, saying bilateral cooperation should remain free from third-party influence.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 07:55 PM (IST)
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  • India fears Chinese presence near strategic Siliguri Corridor.

China has reiterated its support for Bangladesh's Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project (TRCMRP), despite India's concerns over Beijing's growing involvement in a region close to the strategically vital Siliguri Corridor, commonly known as the Chicken's Neck. Responding to questions on New Delhi's objections, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said cooperation between China and Bangladesh should not target any third country or be influenced by external factors. The remarks come as India continues to monitor the project's potential security implications.

China's Position

Speaking at a press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said cooperation between China and Bangladesh was based on mutual interests and should remain free from the influence of any third party.

He described the Teesta River project as an important public welfare initiative that Bangladesh attaches great importance to and said China was prepared to provide support for its implementation.

Guo also said Beijing was willing to strengthen coordination with Dhaka on development strategies and expand cooperation in areas such as trade, water management and public welfare.

Also Read: Who Was Jagan Gurjar? Notorious Dacoit Murdered Inside Ajmer High-Security Jail

Why India Is Concerned

India has repeatedly expressed concern over China's possible involvement in the Teesta project because of its proximity to the Siliguri Corridor in northern West Bengal. The narrow stretch of land, often referred to as the Chicken's Neck, connects India's north-eastern states with the rest of the country and is considered one of the country's most strategically sensitive regions.

New Delhi fears that an expanded Chinese presence near the corridor could have long-term security implications and increase Beijing's strategic footprint in a sensitive border area.

The Teesta River basin lies close to India's north-eastern frontier, making any major infrastructure or development project involving China a matter of strategic interest for Indian security planners.

While Bangladesh has presented the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project as a development initiative aimed at improving water management and benefiting local communities, India's concerns continue to centre on the geopolitical and security dimensions of China's growing engagement in the region.

Also Read: 'No Official Participation': India Rejects Reports Of Track-2 Dialogue With Pakistan

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 07:55 PM (IST)
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China INDIA Teesta Project
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