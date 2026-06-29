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English NewsCitiesWho Was Jagan Gurjar? Notorious Dacoit Murdered Inside Ajmer High-Security Jail

Who Was Jagan Gurjar? Notorious Dacoit Murdered Inside Ajmer High-Security Jail

Ajmer's high-security jail witnessed a major security breach as notorious dacoit Jagan Gurjar was allegedly killed by a fellow inmate. Police are probing possible personal rivalry and gang war angles.

Written By : Mohd Moin |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 07:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Notorious dacoit Jagan Gurjar murdered inside Ajmer high-security jail.
  • Fellow inmate Vishnu allegedly killed Gurjar following an argument.
  • Authorities are investigating motive, including enmity or gang rivalry.

In a major security breach, notorious dacoit Jagan Gurjar was allegedly murdered inside the high-security jail in Rajasthan's Ajmer. The killing has been blamed on Vishnu, an accused in the high-profile Kuldeep Jaghina murder case, who was lodged in the same barrack as Gurjar.

According to initial information, an argument broke out between the two inmates inside the barrack, following which Vishnu allegedly launched a fatal attack on Gurjar.

The incident has raised serious questions over security arrangements at Ajmer High-Security Jail, considered one of Rajasthan's most secure prisons. Authorities have launched an investigation into the killing.

Jagan Gurjar was facing multiple criminal cases, including murder, dacoity, kidnapping and extortion, and was regarded as one of Rajasthan's most notorious dacoits.

Jagan Gurjar Was One Of Rajasthan's Most Feared Dacoits

For years, Jagan Gurjar's name was synonymous with fear across the Chambal ravines and eastern Rajasthan. Police had pursued him for a long time before his arrest in several serious criminal cases.

He was lodged in Ajmer High-Security Jail under the high-risk prisoner category due to his criminal background.

Jail Houses Several Hardcore Criminals

The accused, Vishnu, is also facing charges in the widely discussed Kuldeep Jaghina murder case in Bharatpur. He too was being held in Ajmer High-Security Jail.

The prison houses several notorious gangsters and hardened criminals, making the risk of violent incidents inside the jail a constant concern.

Probe Underway

The incident triggered panic within the prison administration and police department. Senior officials rushed to the jail and began investigating the sequence of events.

According to preliminary findings, investigators are examining whether the murder was driven by personal enmity or linked to gang rivalry. Police and prison authorities are probing all possible angles.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was murdered in Ajmer High-Security Jail?

Notorious dacoit Jagan Gurjar was allegedly murdered inside the high-security jail in Rajasthan's Ajmer. He was facing multiple criminal cases including murder and dacoity.

Who is the alleged killer of Jagan Gurjar?

Vishnu, an accused in the high-profile Kuldeep Jaghina murder case, is allegedly responsible for Jagan Gurjar's death. He was lodged in the same barrack as Gurjar.

What led to the incident inside the jail?

According to initial information, an argument broke out between Jagan Gurjar and Vishnu inside their barrack. Vishnu then allegedly launched a fatal attack on Gurjar.

Published at : 29 Jun 2026 07:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajmer Jagan Gujar Gang War In Jail
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