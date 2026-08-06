Two MDMK MLAs Refuse To Quit Assembly Seats, Declare They Will Continue As DMK Legislators

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two MDMK MLAs refused to resign from Assembly seats.

They will continue functioning as DMK legislators.

MLAs refused Vaiko's request, citing voter commitment.

They met DMK leaders, affirmed loyalty, rejected speculation.

Chennai, Aug 6 (PTI) Two MDMK MLAs have refused to resign from their Assembly seats and announced that they would continue to function as DMK legislators.

Addressing a joint press conference on August 5, Kadayanallur MLA T M Rajendran and Sirkazhi MLA R Senthil Selvan stated that since they contested and won the recent elections on the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol, they are officially DMK members and will operate under its banner in the Assembly.

The announcement comes after a recent political realignment where the Vaiko-led MDMK severed ties with the DMK. Revealing that MDMK General Secretary Vaiko had asked them to resign, the MLAs said they refused because it would be a betrayal of the voters who elected them.

"Resigning in just four months and going back to the people is contradictory, and we cannot face them," they stated, noting that Vaiko himself had campaigned promising the public that the MLAs would serve a full five-year term. They admitted this refusal caused a "bitterness" between them and the MDMK chief.

The legislators expressed pain over the recent criticism levelled against them by the MDMK leadership. "We travelled behind leader Vaiko for 40 years without any expectations, but ultimately received only derogatory responses and slurs," they said in a joint statement.

The MLAs mentioned they had initially informed the leadership of their decision to remain silent for six months to avoid any friction.

However, they were forced to speak out and clarify their stance after MDMK Principal Secretary Durai Vaiko accused them of being "sold out." Dismissing speculations about switching camps, the MLAs said they did not fall for "tempting offers" to join the ruling party's alliance for re-election tickets or ministerial berths.

Asserting their legal standing, the MLAs clarified, "When we contested on the DMK symbol, we officially became members of the DMK. Therefore, we will continue to function as DMK legislators." Earlier in the day, Rajendran and Senthil Selvan met former Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin to seek his blessings. They also expressed their gratitude to the Leader of the Opposition, Udhayanidhi Stalin, vowing to act as "foot soldiers" to strengthen Dravidian principles and bring the DMK back to power.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)