Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crashes In Jharkhand's Chatra, 7 People On Board

According to preliminary information, the Beechcraft BE9L aircraft, registration VT-AJV, was en route from Ranchi to Delhi when it lost radio contact during flight.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 23 Feb 2026 11:08 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A private Beechcraft C90 air ambulance travelling from Ranchi to Delhi crashed on Monday evening in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, with seven people on board, including two crew members. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has officially confirmed the accident. The aircraft, registered as VT-AJV, lost radar and radio contact shortly after take-off before going down in the Kasaria panchayat area. Search and rescue teams have reached the site, while aviation authorities have launched a formal investigation into the cause of the crash.

Contact Lost Minutes After Take-Off

According to the DGCA, the Beechcraft C90 (BE9L) aircraft departed from Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi at 7:11 pm on a medical evacuation flight bound for Delhi. The aircraft’s last confirmed contact was recorded at 7:34 pm with Kolkata Air Traffic Control.

Soon after, both radar and radio communication were lost. Officials stated that contact was terminated approximately 100 nautical miles south-east of Varanasi. Earlier reports had indicated that the aircraft failed to establish communication after entering Varanasi Air Traffic Control (VEBN) airspace.

With no further signals received, the Rescue Coordination Centre was activated at around 8:05 pm, triggering search and rescue protocols.

Crash Site Located In Chatra

Subsequent information confirmed that the aircraft had crashed in the Kasaria panchayat area along the Chatra-Simaria border in Jharkhand. Local reports suggest that it was raining at the time of the accident and that weather conditions in the region were poor. However, aviation authorities have clarified that any assessment regarding weather-related causes will only be made after a detailed investigation.

The DGCA confirmed that seven people were on board the aircraft, including two crew members. Details regarding casualties or survivors have not yet been officially released.

District administration teams and local rescue units have reached the crash site and are conducting search operations. Meanwhile, a team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is being dispatched to carry out a comprehensive probe into the incident. The investigation will examine flight data, communication records and operational conditions to determine the cause of the crash.

Further official updates are awaited as the rescue and investigation efforts continue.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 23 Feb 2026 10:50 PM (IST)
