CBI Books Retired Navy Captain Over Rs 3 Crore Disproportionate Assets Case

New Delhi: The CBI has registered an FIR against a former Indian Navy captain for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 3 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

The officer, who joined the Navy as a sub-lieutenant on July 1, 1989, rose to the rank of captain -- equivalent to a colonel in the Army -- on August 6, 2016, before retiring in 2024, they said.

During his service as captain, he held several sensitive postings, including at the Directorate of Network Centric Operations, HQ SFC (Strategic Forces Command); Naval Dockyard, Mumbai; Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) Cell in BHEL; National Security Council Secretariat & Directorate of Naval Design (Submarine Design Group), they said.

According to the FIR, the officer was allegedly involved in corrupt practices and acquired substantial immovable assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The agency alleged that the officer acquired several assets between 2010 and 2020 -- a period covering much of his tenure as commander and captain in the Navy.

During the period, the family's assets allegedly increased from Rs 2.31 crore to Rs 6.90 crore, with immovable properties nearly doubling in numbers, they said.

After taking into account the income and expenditure of the accused officer and his family members -- including his wife and two sons -- the CBI alleged that assets worth Rs 3.18 could not be satisfactorily explained, leading to the registration of a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"The suspect officer had reportedly constructed a farmhouse on land purchased by him in Panchkula in 2011. The expenditure incurred on the construction of the said farmhouse and its maintenance has not been considered.

"Movable assets, including vehicles, which were reportedly acquired during the check period, are also not considered," the FIR alleged.

It said expenses incurred on the education of the officer's children had not yet been factored into the calculation.

"As such, the amount of disproportionate assets is likely to increase during the investigation once these expenditures are also considered. Moreover, the properties acquired are situated in posh areas, and he and his family members have reportedly led a lavish and extravagant lifestyle," the FIR alleged.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)