SUV Crash In Jaipur Kills Four Friends, Leaves Driver Critically Injured

HomeNewsSUV Crash In Jaipur Kills Four Friends, Leaves Driver Critically Injured

Four people died and one was seriously injured when their SUV collided with a truck near Sada village in Jaipur, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Oct 2025 01:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jaipur: Four friends were charred to death and one sustained serious injuries when their SUV collided with a truck and caught fire, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on Wednesday night at the highway near Sada village when five youths from Dabda village in Gudamalani tehsil were returning home after work in Sindhari.

The impact of the collision caused the SUV to burst into flames, killing four occupants on the spot, a police official said.

The deceased were identified as Mohan Singh (35), Shambhu Singh (20), Pancha Ram (22) and Prakash (28). The driver, Dilip Singh, was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Siwana) Neeraj Sharma said the bodies were completely charred and could only be identified after DNA testing.

"The remains will be handed over to the families after confirmation," she said.

The accident caused a massive traffic jam on the highway, which was cleared after an hour. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Oct 2025 01:32 PM (IST)
Truck SUV Dead DSP 'Highway' Jaipur DNA Testing
