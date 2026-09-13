Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi, Xi, Putin shared candid moment at BRICS Summit.

Modi hailed summit outcomes, stressed concrete impact of decisions.

New Delhi Declaration adopted, guiding future BRICS cooperation efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a candid moment with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Day 2 of the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, as the three leaders were seen smiling and sharing a light-hearted exchange. The moment came shortly before Xi and Putin departed New Delhi after wrapping up their respective visits to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Day 2 of the 18th BRICS Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/xRjM5BHzJN September 13, 2026

PM Modi Hails Summit Outcomes

In his closing remarks, PM Modi said the leaders’ ideas and suggestions had added both breadth and depth to BRICS cooperation. He described the presence and participation of the member countries as a reflection of the grouping’s growing relevance, openness and inclusivity.

Modi said the New Delhi Declaration adopted during the summit would provide a clear direction for shared thinking and future cooperation. He stressed the need to convert the decisions taken at the summit into time-bound initiatives whose impact could be felt at the grassroots level.

“We must ensure that our framework does not remain limited to paperwork, but creates a concrete impact in real life,” Modi said.

Also Read: 'Weaponisation Of Critical Minerals Can Hinder Shared Progress': PM Modi At BRICS Summit

BRICS Enters Third Decade

The Prime Minister said BRICS was preparing to enter its third decade, with the world expecting the grouping to deliver concrete results rather than only ideas and commitments.

Expressing confidence in collective efforts, PM Modi said member nations would work towards meeting those expectations. He also extended his best wishes to China for hosting the next BRICS Summit and praised the participating leaders and their teams for helping make the New Delhi summit a success.

The summit’s conclusion came after Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin wrapped up their respective visits to India and departed for their home countries.

For India, the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration is being viewed as one of the key diplomatic outcomes of its BRICS presidency, providing a framework for cooperation among the member nations on shared priorities and future initiatives.

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