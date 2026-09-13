Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom China proposed five initiatives: AI, trade, digital, smart manufacturing.

Further initiatives include talent development, fostering BRICS cooperation.

Xi emphasized strengthening ties with Global South, upgrading industries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday proposed five initiatives aimed at deepening cooperation among BRICS countries, with a focus on artificial intelligence, trade, digital technology, smart manufacturing and scientific talent development.

Addressing a session on the second day of the BRICS 2026 Summit, Xi said the foundation of greater BRICS cooperation must be strengthened by maintaining open cooperation, safeguarding stable industrial and supply chains and fostering a large integrated market.

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Against this backdrop, he outlined five initiatives that China wants BRICS countries to pursue.

1. Open-Source And Inclusive AI Initiative

Xi proposed creating a BRICS AI open-source community, with China taking the lead in establishing the platform.

The initiative will support cooperation in the development and application of large language models, while also promoting specialised AI seminars and training courses. The broader objective is to create an open ecosystem for artificial intelligence across BRICS countries.

2. Trade And Investment Facilitation Initiative

China has proposed establishing a BRICS special economic zone partnership to boost trade and investment cooperation.

Under the proposal, BRICS countries could set up an intelligent portal, coordinate policies and create a new frontier for open development.

Xi also announced that China will host the BRICS Forum on Trade in Services next year and invited member countries to participate.

3. Digital Industry Cooperation Initiative

Xi proposed establishing a BRICS digital ecosystem cloud platform to strengthen cooperation in the digital economy.

The initiative will focus on digital skills training, technological exchanges and industrial alignment, with the aim of jointly enabling the development of digital industries across BRICS countries.

4. Intelligent Manufacturing Cooperation Initiative

Under the fourth proposal, China said it was ready to assist fellow BRICS countries in developing smart factories and establishing standards and norms.

The initiative seeks to promote cooperation in intelligent manufacturing and jointly accelerate the transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing sector.

5. Science And Technology Talent Development Initiative

Xi also proposed setting up a BRICS engineer cultivation alliance to jointly develop engineering talent and work towards mutual recognition of competency standards.

China will also launch a BRICS youth exchange programme focused on scientific and technological innovation, aimed at developing more high-calibre talent in these fields.

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Xi's Broader Global South Pitch

Xi said BRICS countries should leverage their close ties with emerging markets and Global South nations while maintaining open cooperation for mutual benefit.

He also called for efforts to upgrade traditional industries, develop emerging sectors and deploy future industries.

The five initiatives collectively seek to deepen BRICS cooperation in some of the key areas shaping the global economy, from AI and digital technology to manufacturing, trade and talent development.