Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder criticized Centre's security priority amidst border face-offs.

ITBP confirmed continued face-offs with Chinese troops in Arunachal.

Opposition leaders questioned government's silence and concessions on China.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday accused the Centre of compromising national security by deploying forces to suppress internal protests instead of safeguarding the country's borders, as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief confirmed ongoing face-offs with Chinese troops at multiple locations in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dipke criticised the deployment of security personnel in Delhi, arguing that the capital was being turned into a “fortress” against its own citizens.

His remarks came amid renewed political scrutiny of India's handling of border tensions with China, with Congress MP Jairam Ramesh and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also questioning the government's approach.

CJP Activist Questions Centre's Security Priorities

In a post on X, Dipke wrote, “Yeah, because forces that should be protecting our borders are being deployed to stop citizens from protesting. Modi is putting national security at risk by using security forces against his own countrymen.”

“The priority should be securing our borders, not turning Delhi into a fortress to suppress peaceful protests,” the post read.

Yeah, because forces that should be protecting our borders are being deployed to stop citizens from protesting. Modi is putting national security at risk by using security forces against his own countrymen. The priority should be securing our borders, not turning Delhi into a fortress to suppress peaceful protests. — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 23, 2026

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What ITBP Director General Said On China Face-Offs

Dipke's remarks followed comments by ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Kapur, who confirmed that face-offs with the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) were continuing at several locations along the Arunachal Pradesh border.

“In the past few-days, a situation arose where face-off happened at several locations in Arunachal and it still continues,” Kapur said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Himveer Samman Samaroah in Alwar, an annual felicitation ceremony for ITBP personnel, Kapur said ITBP commandos have been active in the continuing confrontations on the Arunachal border.

“Our newly raised Shaurya commandos played an exemplary role in this. ITBP was raised as a mountain guerilla force and we were given border guarding duty along China in 2004,” he said.

“We need not leave our original function, and a specialised high altitude mountain fighting force is being set up, distinct than the army. We will soon have one full battalion of Shaurya commandos; high-altitude [deployment] is our strength,” Kapur added.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Seeks Accountability From Centre

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi called on the Union Home Minister, Defence Minister and External Affairs Minister to respond to concerns over India's approach towards China. She said those responsible must be held accountable on matters concerning national security.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said, "It is the responsibility of the country’s Home Minister, Defence Minister, and Minister of External Affairs to provide an answer. On one hand, we keep talking about trying to normalize relations with China—implying that all is well—yet, on the other hand, there is a persistent pattern of such statements being made, time and again.”

“Given that this concerns the nation’s security, its sensitive interests, and the national interest, those responsible must be held accountable,” she said.

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Jairam Ramesh Alleges Concessions To China

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also targeted the Centre over the border situation, accusing it of making concessions to China and remaining silent on the latest face-offs. He alleged that India had lost patrolling points in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a post on X, Ramesh said the ITBP chief had praised the force's performance during recent face-offs with the PLA, while alleging that the Prime Minister and his establishment had maintained silence on the issue.

“While the self-styled Vishwaguru’s calibrated concessions to China continue, the DG, ITBP, has lauded—and rightly so—its performance in recent face-offs with the PLA in Arunachal Pradesh, on which there has been a deafening silence from the PM and his establishment,” Ramesh wrote.

The remarks have brought the reported face-offs in Arunachal Pradesh and questions over the Centre's security priorities into the political spotlight.