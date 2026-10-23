Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Receives Bomb Threat; 3–4 Schools Also Get Threat Emails

Mumbai was put on alert after three to four schools in the city received emails threatening bomb attacks. The Mumbai Police conducted checks at all the locations concerned in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP), but no suspicious objects were found. Police are now working to identify the person who sent the threatening emails.

The office of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also received an email threatening to blow up the premises. The incident is reportedly the third such threat received by the mayor. Following the repeated threats, police are investigating the matter seriously and attempting to trace the sender.

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