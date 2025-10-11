BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi For ‘Vacationing Abroad’ As Bihar Polls Near: Amit Malviya Takes a Dig

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsBJP Targets Rahul Gandhi For ‘Vacationing Abroad’ As Bihar Polls Near: Amit Malviya Takes a Dig

BJP’s Amit Malviya took a sharp swipe at Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress leader of “vacationing abroad” and “learning to brew coffee in Colombia” just weeks before the Bihar Assembly elections.

By : IANS | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 04:01 PM (IST)
The BJP on Saturday lashed out at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for “vacationing” abroad, wondering what excuses the “missing” leader would come up with after the Mahagathbandhan’s expected loss in the Bihar Assembly elections next month.

Amit Malviya, in charge of the BJP's National Information and Technology Department, in a post on X, said, “If Rahul Gandhi is done learning how to brew coffee in Colombia and vacationing, he should return to India. Bihar elections have been announced, and polling begins in less than a month.”

Exuding confidence of a big victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the November 6 and 11 Assembly elections in Bihar, Malviya said, “The Mahagathbandhan will lose, again. And, as always, the Congress will blame everyone, except their missing leader!”

In an earlier remark about Gandhi’s foreign visit, Malviya accused the Congress leader of projecting the country in a bad light and declaring that “India doesn’t want to lead the world”.

Malviya, on October 4, attached a video clip on X of Gandhi addressing an audience and said, “We don’t need leaders like Rahul Gandhi, who can’t even dream big. Today’s India is aspirational, confident, and forward-looking, not submissive or hesitant.”

He said, “At a time when India is emerging as a rising force on the global stage, its economy growing faster than any other, its citizens feeling the value of their passport and doors of opportunity opening worldwide, comes Rahul Gandhi, shaped by years of self-loathing and low self-esteem, declaring that India doesn’t want to lead the world.”

“This is precisely the mindset that has cost India dearly in the past, leading to partition, losing parts of Kashmir to Pakistan and China, giving up a UNSC seat, depending on imports instead of building domestic capacities in nuclear and military sectors, choosing a socialist model over investing in future growth… The list goes on. The Nehru-Gandhi family has repeatedly failed India,” said Malviya.

Malviya's remarks came in response to the Congress leader’s purported speech in which he said, “India, I don’t think, has the intention to, one day, lead the world. We understand that we are a large country and we have a weight… but I don’t think we see ourselves as leading the world.”

The BJP earlier attacked the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for misrepresenting India in his speech abroad. Speaking at the EIA University in Medellin, Colombia, Gandhi had said that “India doesn’t manufacture,” claimed Malviya, adding that the country in 2025 is a manufacturing economy.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 04:01 PM (IST)
Politics Bihar Elections 2025
'Ground All Air India Boeing 787s Immediately': Pilots' Federation Raises Safety Alarm
'Exceptional Health': Doctor Says Trump, 79, Has 'Cardiac Age' 14 Years Younger
Bihar NDA Candidate List To Be Out Today? BJP Leaders Reach Delhi Ahead Of Core Committee Meet
'Go Back To India': Woman Faces Racist Attack On Dublin Street, Shares Video Online — Watch 
