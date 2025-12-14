Who Is Nitin Nabin? BJP Names Bihar Minister National Working President

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWho Is Nitin Nabin? BJP Names Bihar Minister National Working President

BJP appoints Bihar minister and Bankipur MLA Nitin Nabin as national working president, replacing JP Nadda.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 06:02 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed Bihar minister and MLA Nitin Nabin as its national working president, marking a key organisational change at the party’s top level. The decision was taken by the BJP’s parliamentary board and formally announced through an official party release. Nabin replaces incumbent party chief JP Nadda.

The announcement came on a day of wider organisational reshuffles, with the BJP also naming Pankaj Choudhary as its Uttar Pradesh state president.

PWD Minister In Bihar Now

A Kayasth leader, Nabin currently serves as Bihar’s Public Works Department minister and represents the Bankipur constituency in Patna.  The son of late BJP leader Nabin Kishore Sinha, he began his political career in student politics with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) before steadily building a strong organisational base within the BJP’s Patna unit.

He entered electoral politics in the late 2000s and won his first assembly election in 2010. Since then, Nabin has been re-elected consecutively from Bankipur, emerging as a prominent urban leader with a focus on infrastructure development and governance.

Handles Key Poll Roles, Youth Wing Work

Nabin has also worked extensively with the BJP’s youth wing, the Yuva Morcha, and has been entrusted with several organisational and election-related responsibilities in recent years. These include key poll assignments in Chhattisgarh, where the party returned to power with a decisive majority.

Among the youngest leaders to assume the role of national working president, Nabin is viewed within the party as a blend of administrative experience and organisational strength, with senior leaders citing his governance record and grassroots connect.

 
 
Published at : 14 Dec 2025 06:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
