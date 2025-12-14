‘Never Thought It Would Happen Here’: Oct 7 Survivor Injured In Australia Shooting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A man injured in the deadly shooting at a Jewish religious event in Australia has revealed that he is a survivor of the October 7 Hamas attacks in Israel and had moved to the country just weeks ago, hoping for safety. Speaking to local broadcaster 9News with his face bloodied and wrapped in a bandage, the man said he never imagined witnessing such violence in Australia. He described the shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach as an “absolute massacre” and a “bloodbath”.

“I was here with my family. It was a Hanukkah celebration. There were hundreds of people — children, elderly people, families enjoying themselves,” he said. “Then suddenly there was chaos. Gunfire everywhere. People ducking. No one knew where the shots were coming from.”

Survivor Fled War, Shot The victim, who has not been identified, said he had lived in Israel for 13 years and survived the October 7 attacks. He arrived in Australia just two weeks ago to work with the Jewish community and help combat antisemitism.

“I came here to fight hatred,” he said. “October 7 was the last time I saw something like this. I never thought I’d see it again — not in Australia, not on Bondi Beach of all places.”

Gunmen Firing All Over

Recounting the terrifying moments, he said he saw at least one gunman firing randomly. “I saw children fall to the ground. I saw elderly people and disabled individuals. It was an absolute bloodbath,” he said, adding that his only concern was ensuring his wife and children escaped safely.

At least 11 people were killed when two gunmen opened fire during the Hanukkah event at the popular beach. One of the attackers was shot dead during police retaliation. Authorities have described the incident as a terrorist attack.

Despite the trauma, the survivor struck a defiant note. “We’ve lived through worse. We’ll get through this,” he said. “And we will get those responsible.”