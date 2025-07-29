Himanta Vs Gaurav War Goes Up A Notch, Assam CM Slams Congress MP's 'Op Sindoor' Remarks

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsHimanta Vs Gaurav War Goes Up A Notch, Assam CM Slams Congress MP's 'Op Sindoor' Remarks

After Gaurav Gogoi questioned the Centre over Operation Sindoor, former Manipur CM N. Biren Singh and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed him for "ignorance" and alleged "anti-national leanings".

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 06:34 PM (IST)

Imphal/Guwahati, July 29 (IANS) After Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on Gaurav Gogoi for the Congress MP's "ignorance of modern warfare".

Taking to his X handle, Singh, a senior BJP leader and MLA, wrote, "Opposition leader, Shri Gaurav Gogoi's ignorance of modern warfare is a bit concerning. Questioning why our fighter jets did not engage at a close range ignores the strategic brilliance of long-range precision strikes that protected our soldiers and ensured that the mission was successful."

"Ridiculing our brave defenders, who are working tirelessly at the frontline, is not just highly unbecoming of a political leader, but it is a disservice to the nation they safeguard. Truly ashamed to say that he is from the Northeast," said Singh.

Participating in the special discussion on Operation Sindoor on Monday, Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, accused the Centre of withholding critical information related to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed.

He questioned how five heavily-armed terrorists were able to infiltrate and carry out the killings despite India's vast surveillance and intelligence apparatus.

A three-term MP from Assam, Gogoi, who is also the President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, had said, "The government must come clean. The people of India deserve to know the truth behind Operation Sindoor."

Assam Chief Minister Sarma, earlier in his post on the X, said: "Speech delivered by our MP from Jorhat in Parliament yesterday proved beyond doubt that he acts on behalf of Pakistan. His secret trip and close ties with the Pakistani establishment speak volumes. With his wife and both kids holding foreign citizenship, he can leave India any time. He is a disgrace to Assam and a betrayal of our pride as proud Indians."

CM Sarma has repeatedly targeted Gogoi in recent months, accusing his wife, Elizabeth Colburn, of having links with Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency -- Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Congress MP, however, on a number of occasions, strongly denied the accusation.

Assam Chief Minister and former Manipur Chief Minister's remarks come a day after Gogoi, during a debate in Parliament on 'Operation Sindoor', criticised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for not addressing key questions about the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Gogoi also raised concerns over internal security lapses and questioned the government's silence on the origin of the attack.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 06:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Manipur Biren Singh Assam News Himanta Biswa Sarma GAurav Gogoi Operation Sindoor
