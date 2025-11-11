The exit poll results released on Tuesday painted a grim picture for Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, which appears to have failed to make an electoral impact in Bihar’s fiercely contested assembly election. While the Nitish Kumar-led NDA is projected to secure a comfortable majority and the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan trails far behind, Kishor’s much-hyped political debut seems to have fallen flat. Most post-poll surveys predict little to no success for Jan Suraaj, with only one poll giving the new entrant a faint glimmer of hope.

Only One Poll Predicts Up To Five Seats For Jan Suraaj

Among the various exit polls conducted, only one agency, Peoples Pulse, has predicted that Jan Suraaj could win up to five seats. In contrast, the other surveys have given the new party almost no representation in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. People’s Insight has projected between 0-2 seats, Matrize has given 0-2, JVC predicts a maximum of one seat, and Dainik Bhaskar sees the party winning no more than three.

The post-poll surveys collectively indicate that Kishor’s attempt to position Jan Suraaj as a credible third front in Bihar politics has not resonated with voters. Despite contesting across all constituencies, the party’s performance has been far below expectations.

NDA Dominates, Mahagathbandhan Trails, Jan Suraaj Fizzles Out

The exit poll predictions have largely declared a clear victory for the NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, leaving the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan far behind in seat projections. The ruling alliance seems poised to return to power comfortably, with post-poll numbers showing it surpassing the majority mark.

For Prashant Kishor, who had promised to transform Bihar’s political narrative through Jan Suraaj, the outcome marks a significant setback. What was intended to be a reformist movement offering an alternative to the state’s entrenched political camps now faces the hard reality of minimal electoral traction.