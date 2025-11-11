Explorer
(Source: Matrize IANS)
Matrize-IANS Exit Poll Predicts Clear Edge For NDA In Bihar
Political parties across Bihar are closely analysing the numbers as the state awaits the final verdict from the ballot box.
Exit poll results for the Bihar Assembly elections are out, offering an early glimpse into the state’s political mood. The Matrize-IANS Exit Poll projects a strong lead for the NDA in Bihar, forecasting 147-167 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is expected to secure 70-90 seats. Others may win between 2 and 6 seats.
NDA: 147-167
Mahagathbandhan: 70-90
Others: 2-6
