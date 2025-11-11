Matrize-IANS Exit Poll Predicts Clear Edge For NDA In Bihar

Exit poll results for the Bihar Assembly elections are out, offering an early glimpse into the state’s political mood. The Matrize-IANS Exit Poll projects a strong lead for the NDA in Bihar, forecasting 147-167 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is expected to secure 70-90 seats. Others may win between 2 and 6 seats.

NDA: 147-167

Mahagathbandhan: 70-90

Others: 2-6

Political parties across Bihar are closely analysing the numbers as the state awaits the final verdict from the ballot box.