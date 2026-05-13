Bihar Govt Hikes DA To 60% For 9 Lakh Employees, Clears 18 Key Decisions In Cabinet Meet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bihar state employees receive dearness allowance increase.

Five new Rural Superintendent of Police posts created.

Former Education Department official dismissed for embezzlement.

Bihar DA Hike: A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Wednesday (May 13, 2026) approved 18 agenda items, delivering significant benefits to Bihar's government workforce. The Samrat government's biggest announcement was a dearness allowance hike for nearly nine lakh state employees.

The Finance Department confirmed that DA (Dearness Allowance) has been raised from 58 per cent to 60 per cent, effective January 1, 2026. Employees under the Fifth Pay Scale will see their DA revised upward from 474 per cent to 483 per cent, bringing relief to a large section of state pensioners and serving staff alike. Dearness Allowance is an inflation-linked payment added to government employees' basic salary to offset rising living costs.

Five Districts To Get Rural Superintendents Of Police

The Home Department approved the creation of five new Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) posts across East Champaran, Samastipur, Madhubani, Vaishali, and Siwan districts. These appointments are expected to strengthen law enforcement in rural areas. The Cabinet also cleared land acquisition for setting up a National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) on 100 acres in Vaishali district.

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Education Department Official Dismissed Over Embezzlement

In a significant disciplinary action, the Education Department dismissed Mohammad Irshad Ansari, former District Programme Officer (Elementary Education and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Bhojpur, Ara), after charges of financial irregularities and embezzlement were proven against him.

Bihar EV Policy 2026 Also Gets Cabinet Nod

Wednesday's meeting was the first Cabinet sitting under CM Samrat Chaudhary following the recent expansion of the council of ministers. Apart from the DA hike and administrative decisions, the Cabinet also approved the Bihar Electric Vehicle (Amendment) Policy, 2026, signalling the state's continued push toward cleaner transportation.

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