Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPrateek Yadav Net Worth: Inside Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son’s Gym, Real Estate And Luxury Car Empire

Prateek Yadav Net Worth: Inside Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son’s Gym, Real Estate And Luxury Car Empire

Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of Aparna Yadav, had a net worth of Rs 5.5 to 7 crore and annual income of Rs 1.5 crore from his gym chain, real estate business and promotions.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 13 May 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Yadav also had a notable collection of luxury automobiles.

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission Vice-Chairperson Aparna Yadav, passed away in Lucknow on Wednesday after a sudden deterioration in his health. He was 38. Prateek was admitted to Lucknow's Civil Hospital after he fell ill unexpectedly. His death has sent shockwaves through political circles, with leaders across parties expressing grief and offering condolences to the bereaved family. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Who Was Prateek Yadav?

Prateek was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife, Sadhna Gupta, making him the half-brother of SP president Akhilesh Yadav. Beyond politics, he was known as a fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur who built a business empire spanning gyms, real estate, and brand promotions.

Iron Core Fit: Prateek Yadav's Lucknow Gym Chain

In 2015, Prateek launched a premium gym called Iron Core Fit in Lucknow. The chain grew to multiple branches across the state capital, with equipment imported from Italy and the United States. Members were charged approximately Rs 35,000 per year. Prateek was also active on social media, where he regularly promoted fitness awareness.

Also Read: 'We Stand With PM Modi': Bullion Traders Back Appeal To Stop Buying Gold For A Year

Prateek Yadav’s Real Estate And Branding Ventures

Alongside his gym business, Prateek was involved in property dealings, investment, and construction. He also worked in brand promotions and endorsements. Media reports from 2024 estimated his net worth at between Rs 5.5 crore and Rs 7 crore, with an expected annual income of around Rs 1.5 crore. However, his wife Aparna Yadav had declared his assets at approximately Rs 23 crore.

Prateek Yadav's Luxury Car Collection

Prateek Yadav was well known for his love of luxury automobiles. Reports suggest he owned several high-end cars, including a Lamborghini valued at around Rs 5 crore, which he was often seen driving himself.

Also Read: Gold Silver Rate Today (May 13): Gold Near Record High, Silver Explodes Past Rs 2.9 Lakh; Check Latest City-Wise Rates In India

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Prateek Yadav's net worth?

Media reports from 2024 estimated his net worth between Rs 5.5 crore and Rs 7 crore. His wife, however, declared his assets at approximately Rs 23 crore.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
Read More
Published at : 13 May 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prateek Yadav Prateek Yadav Death Prateek Yadav Net Worth Prateek Yadav Gym Chain
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Prateek Yadav Net Worth: Inside Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son’s Gym, Real Estate And Luxury Car Empire
Prateek Yadav Net Worth: Inside Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son’s Gym, Real Estate And Luxury Car Empire
Business
Explained: What Happens To SIP When Market Falls? Should You Stop Investing?
Explained: What Happens To SIP When Market Falls? Should You Stop Investing?
Business
What Happens If India Buys No Gold For A Year? Which Countries Lose The Most?
What Happens If India Buys No Gold For A Year? Which Countries Lose The Most?
Business
'We Stand With PM Modi': Bullion Traders Back Appeal To Stop Buying Gold For A Year
'We Stand With PM Modi': Bullion Traders Back Appeal To Stop Buying Gold For A Year
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: NEET Paper Leak Accused Shubham Kherna Confesses to Possessing Leaked Question Paper
BIG REVELATION: Prateek Yadav Taken to Hospital at Night, Claims Gym Partner Surface
BIG UPDATE: PM Modi, Amit Shah & JP Nadda Cut Convoy Size Amid Nationwide Cost Saving Drive
BIG UPDATE: PM Modi Calls for Spending Cut, Govt Plans Major Cost Control in Cabinet Meet
NEET PAPER LEAK: Supreme Court Petition Demands Re-Exam Under Judicial Supervision
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget