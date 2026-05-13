Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yadav also had a notable collection of luxury automobiles.

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission Vice-Chairperson Aparna Yadav, passed away in Lucknow on Wednesday after a sudden deterioration in his health. He was 38. Prateek was admitted to Lucknow's Civil Hospital after he fell ill unexpectedly. His death has sent shockwaves through political circles, with leaders across parties expressing grief and offering condolences to the bereaved family. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Who Was Prateek Yadav?

Prateek was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife, Sadhna Gupta, making him the half-brother of SP president Akhilesh Yadav. Beyond politics, he was known as a fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur who built a business empire spanning gyms, real estate, and brand promotions.

Iron Core Fit: Prateek Yadav's Lucknow Gym Chain

In 2015, Prateek launched a premium gym called Iron Core Fit in Lucknow. The chain grew to multiple branches across the state capital, with equipment imported from Italy and the United States. Members were charged approximately Rs 35,000 per year. Prateek was also active on social media, where he regularly promoted fitness awareness.

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Prateek Yadav’s Real Estate And Branding Ventures

Alongside his gym business, Prateek was involved in property dealings, investment, and construction. He also worked in brand promotions and endorsements. Media reports from 2024 estimated his net worth at between Rs 5.5 crore and Rs 7 crore, with an expected annual income of around Rs 1.5 crore. However, his wife Aparna Yadav had declared his assets at approximately Rs 23 crore.

Prateek Yadav's Luxury Car Collection

Prateek Yadav was well known for his love of luxury automobiles. Reports suggest he owned several high-end cars, including a Lamborghini valued at around Rs 5 crore, which he was often seen driving himself.

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