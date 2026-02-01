Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Big Relief For IT Firms: Safe Harbour Rules Overhauled In Budget 2026

Big Relief For IT Firms: Safe Harbour Rules Overhauled In Budget 2026

The reform specifically targets Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and large-scale IT exporters who have long struggled with protracted transfer pricing litigation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 12:20 PM (IST)

To enhance "Ease of Doing Business" for technology sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a massive overhaul of the Safe Harbour Rules (SHR) for IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS).

This reform specifically targets Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and large-scale IT exporters who have long struggled with protracted transfer pricing litigation.

1. Exponential Jump in Threshold Limits

The most major change is the raising of the eligibility threshold for safe harbour protection.

New Threshold: ₹2,000 crore

Previous Threshold: ₹300 crore (Revised from ₹200 crore in early 2025)

By increasing this limit nearly seven-fold, the government has brought large and mid-sized IT firms under the umbrella of tax certainty, moving away from the earlier restriction that limited these benefits only to small-scale enterprises.

2. Unified Categorization & Margin

To simplify compliance and reduce administrative friction, Budget 2026 has removed the complex sub-categorization of IT services. Different segments like Software Development, ITeS, and KPO - which previously carried varying mark-ups - are now clubbed under a single category.

Common Safe Harbour Margin: A flat 15.5% margin has been introduced.

Why it matters: Previously, margins ranged from 17% to 24%, which many industry stakeholders argued were commercially unviable and higher than actual industry benchmarks. The new 15.5% rate is designed to be more "market-reflective."

Impact on the IT Ecosystem

Reduced Litigation: With higher thresholds and a unified margin, thousands of cross-border transactions will now be accepted by tax authorities without need for in-depth audits.

Boost to GCCs: India currently hosts over 2,000 GCCs. This move provides the "tax predictability" needed to attract higher-value mandates like AI development and platform engineering.

Operational Simplicity: Firms no longer need to spend years in Advance Pricing Agreement (APA) process for transactions below the ₹2,000 crore mark, as the safe harbour provides an immediate "Green Channel" for tax compliance.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
