Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsAIMPLB Postpones Bharat Bandh Against Waqf Law, New Date To Be Announced Soon

AIMPLB Postpones Bharat Bandh Against Waqf Law, New Date To Be Announced Soon

The AIMPLB postponed its October 3 Bharat Bandh, part of its agitation against the Waqf Amendment Act, due to the coinciding religious festivals.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 03:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has postponed the proposed Bharat Bandh scheduled for October 3, which was to be part of the second phase of its nationwide agitation against the Waqf Amendment Act.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Board clarified that the decision was taken after an emergency meeting of its office-bearers, convened under the chairmanship of AIMPLB president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani.

Dr S.Q.R. Ilyas, AIMPLB spokesperson and national convener of the Save Waqf Campaign, said the bandh was being deferred in view of upcoming religious festivals falling on the same date in some states.

“Reports indicated that religious festivals of our fellow citizens are scheduled to take place on October 3 in several regions. Keeping this in mind, the Board held consultations and unanimously resolved to postpone the bandh,” Ilyas said.

While the bandh has been called off for now, the AIMPLB reiterated that its agitation against the Waqf Amendment Act will continue with other protest programmes already announced.

“The Bharat Bandh stands postponed, but Insha’Allah, new dates will be announced shortly. The movement against the anti-Waqf law will go on as planned,” Ilyas added.

The bandh was to be observed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, October 3, with a call for shops, offices, and commercial establishments to be shut. However, essential medical services, hospitals, and pharmacies were to be exempted from the bandh. But it has been postponed now. The fresh date will be announced soon, the AIMPLB said.

The AIMPLB has been spearheading a countrywide campaign against the Waqf Amendment Act, which it claims undermines the autonomy of Waqf institutions and violates the rights of the Muslim community.

The Board has already organised public meetings, rallies, and signature campaigns across various states, and has announced a phased agitation, including a nationwide shutdown.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 01 Oct 2025 03:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
AIMPLB Waqf Bharat Bandh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI But Wants India To Collect Trophy From Dubai: Report
Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI But Wants India To Collect Trophy From Dubai: Report
World
US Govt Shuts Down, President Trump Threatens Layoffs
US Govt Shuts Down, President Trump Threatens Layoffs
Entertainment
Zubeen Garg's Manager Arrested Days After His Death In Singapore
Zubeen Garg's Manager Arrested Days After His Death In Singapore
India
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised In Bengaluru
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalised In Bengaluru
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Urges Suryakumar To Take Trophy
Bareilly Violence: Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Two Accused, SP Gun Seized, Multiple Arrests Continue
Mohsin Raza Apologizes To PCB, Says Suryakumar Yadav Should Receive Asia Cup Trophy
Garba Festivities Turn Chaotic In Maharashtra, Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Amidst Clashes
Breaking: Series Of Disturbing Incidents Across India Leaves Several Injured And Public In Panic
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget