Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsBanda POCSO Court Hands Death Sentence To Couple For Decade-Long Abuse Of 33 Minors

Banda POCSO Court Hands Death Sentence To Couple For Decade-Long Abuse Of 33 Minors

He said the pen drive provided to the CBI contained 679 photos and videos of 36 children being sexually abused.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In the high-profile pornography case in Banda, the POCSO court on Friday convicted accused Ram Bhavan and his wife Durgavati, sentencing both to death.

In a 160-page judgment, the court held the couple guilty in connection with the sexual assault of more than 50 children and the filming and sale of the material abroad. The court also directed the government to provide compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the affected children.

Case Registered Following Interpol Input

The CBI came to know of the matter through Interpol and registered a case on October 30, 2020. On October 31, 2020, a case was filed against Ram Bhavan.

On November 16, 2020, the CBI arrested Ram Bhavan, a junior engineer posted in the Irrigation Department, from Chitrakoot. His wife, Durgavati, was arrested on December 28, 2020, also from Chitrakoot, for allegedly intimidating witnesses. Both were lodged in the Banda divisional jail.

Prosecution’s Case And Evidence

Kamal Singh, government lawyer for the POCSO court, said the CBI received information about the case through Interpol. Three numbers had uploaded videos of children being sexually abused online, and the material was sold in approximately 40–45 countries.

He said the pen drive provided to the CBI contained 679 photos and videos of 36 children being sexually abused.

The CBI registered the case on October 30, 2020, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar began the investigation. A charge sheet was filed in February 2021.

The prosecution examined 74 witnesses during the trial, which continued for four years.

Court Delivers Verdict

POCSO Court Judge Pradeep Kumar Mishra delivered the verdict, sentencing Ram Bhavan and Durgavati to death.

Ram Bhavan, originally from Naraini town in Banda district, and his wife had been in jail since their arrests, though Durgavati was granted bail by the High Court at a later stage.

Related Video

BJP vs Congress: BJP Workers to Demonstrate Outside Congress HQ in Delhi at 10 AM

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was convicted in the Banda pornography case?

Ram Bhavan and his wife Durgavati were convicted in the Banda pornography case.

What was the sentence given to the accused?

Both Ram Bhavan and Durgavati were sentenced to death by the POCSO court.

How did the CBI become aware of the case?

The CBI was informed about the case through an input from Interpol.

What evidence did the prosecution present?

The prosecution presented a pen drive containing 679 photos and videos of 36 children being sexually abused.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 02:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Child Abuse POCSO Banda POCSO Court Hands Death Sentence To Couple Abuse Of 33 Minors
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Banda POCSO Court Hands Death Sentence To Couple For Decade-Long Abuse Of 33 Minors
Banda POCSO Court Hands Death Sentence To Couple For Decade-Long Abuse Of 33 Minors
News
India's First Reaction To SC Verdict On Trump's Tariffs: 'Government Will...'
India's First Reaction To SC Verdict On Trump's Tariffs: 'Government Will...'
World
Top TTP Commander Killed In Fierce Clash With ISKP-LeT Brigade In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Top TTP Commander Killed In Fierce Clash With ISKP-LeT Brigade In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
World
125 Foreign Companies Exit Pakistan As SECP Confirms Office Closures Across Major Cities
125 Foreign Companies Exit Pakistan As SECP Confirms Office Closures Across Major Cities
Advertisement

Videos

BJP vs Congress: BJP Workers to Demonstrate Outside Congress HQ in Delhi at 10 AM
Security Alert: Suspicious Object Found on Safapora–Ganderbal Road, Area Sealed
AI Summit: AI Summit 2026 Protest Sparks Nationwide BJP–Congress Confrontation
Breaking News: BJP Protesters Taken Into Custody Amid AI Summit Row in Delhi
Breaking News: BJP Protests Against Congress Across India Over AI Summit Disruption, Arrests in Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget