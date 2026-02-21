Banda POCSO Court Hands Death Sentence To Couple For Decade-Long Abuse Of 33 Minors

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In the high-profile pornography case in Banda, the POCSO court on Friday convicted accused Ram Bhavan and his wife Durgavati, sentencing both to death.

In a 160-page judgment, the court held the couple guilty in connection with the sexual assault of more than 50 children and the filming and sale of the material abroad. The court also directed the government to provide compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the affected children.

Case Registered Following Interpol Input

The CBI came to know of the matter through Interpol and registered a case on October 30, 2020. On October 31, 2020, a case was filed against Ram Bhavan.

On November 16, 2020, the CBI arrested Ram Bhavan, a junior engineer posted in the Irrigation Department, from Chitrakoot. His wife, Durgavati, was arrested on December 28, 2020, also from Chitrakoot, for allegedly intimidating witnesses. Both were lodged in the Banda divisional jail.

Prosecution’s Case And Evidence

Kamal Singh, government lawyer for the POCSO court, said the CBI received information about the case through Interpol. Three numbers had uploaded videos of children being sexually abused online, and the material was sold in approximately 40–45 countries.

He said the pen drive provided to the CBI contained 679 photos and videos of 36 children being sexually abused.

The CBI registered the case on October 30, 2020, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar began the investigation. A charge sheet was filed in February 2021.

The prosecution examined 74 witnesses during the trial, which continued for four years.

Court Delivers Verdict

POCSO Court Judge Pradeep Kumar Mishra delivered the verdict, sentencing Ram Bhavan and Durgavati to death.

Ram Bhavan, originally from Naraini town in Banda district, and his wife had been in jail since their arrests, though Durgavati was granted bail by the High Court at a later stage.